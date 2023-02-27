Final SEC women’s basketball standings, conference tournament seed list

The SEC women’s basketball regular season came to an end on Sunday night, and in the final game, LSU took down Mississippi State by 15 in front of a record-setting PMAC crowd to match the program record with 27 wins.

Now, Kim Mulkey and her squad turn their attention to the SEC Tournament, which begins this week in Greenville, South Carolina. By virtue of a 15-1 finish in SEC play in which the only lost came against the best team in the country — undefeated South Carolina — LSU has a bye until the quarterfinal round and won’t play until Friday afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

As the Tigers prepare to begin their postseason journey, here’s how the final SEC standings and tournament seeding shake out.

Kentucky Wildcats

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-18 (2-14 SEC)

First Game: Wednesday vs. Florida

Texas A&M Aggies

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 7-19 (2-14 SEC)

First Game: Wednesday vs. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores

Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images

Record: 12-18 (3-13 SEC)

First Game: Wednesday vs. Texas A&M

Florida Gators

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 16-13 (5-11 SEC)

First Game: Wednesday vs. Kentucky

Auburn Tigers

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 15-13 (5-11 SEC)

First Game: Thursday vs. Georgia

Missouri Tigers

Syndication: Columbia Daily Tribune

Record: 17-12 (6-10 SEC)

First Game: Thursday vs. Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks

Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Record: 20-11 (7-9 SEC)

First Game: Thursday vs. Missouri

Georgia Bulldogs

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 20-10 (9-7 SEC)

First Game: Thursday vs. Auburn

Alabama Crimson Tide

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

Record: 20-9 (9-7 SEC)

First Game: Thursday vs. Kentucky/Florida winner

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 20-9 (9-7 SEC)

First Game: Thursday vs. Texas A&M/Vanderbilt winner

Ole Miss Rebels

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 22-7 (11-5 SEC)

First Game: Friday vs. Mississippi State/Texas A&M/Vanderbilt

Tennessee Volunteers

Story continues

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 21-10 (13-3 SEC)

First Game: Friday vs. Alabama/Kentucky/Florida

LSU Tigers

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 27-1 (15-1 SEC)

First Game: Friday vs. Georgia/Auburn winner

South Carolina Gamecocks

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 29-0 (16-0 SEC)

First Game: Friday vs. Arkansas/Missouri winner

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1390 tag=698009511]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire