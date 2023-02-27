Final SEC women’s basketball standings, conference tournament seed list
The SEC women’s basketball regular season came to an end on Sunday night, and in the final game, LSU took down Mississippi State by 15 in front of a record-setting PMAC crowd to match the program record with 27 wins.
Now, Kim Mulkey and her squad turn their attention to the SEC Tournament, which begins this week in Greenville, South Carolina. By virtue of a 15-1 finish in SEC play in which the only lost came against the best team in the country — undefeated South Carolina — LSU has a bye until the quarterfinal round and won’t play until Friday afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
As the Tigers prepare to begin their postseason journey, here’s how the final SEC standings and tournament seeding shake out.
Kentucky Wildcats
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 10-18 (2-14 SEC)
First Game: Wednesday vs. Florida
Texas A&M Aggies
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 7-19 (2-14 SEC)
First Game: Wednesday vs. Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt Commodores
Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images
Record: 12-18 (3-13 SEC)
First Game: Wednesday vs. Texas A&M
Florida Gators
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 16-13 (5-11 SEC)
First Game: Wednesday vs. Kentucky
Auburn Tigers
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 15-13 (5-11 SEC)
First Game: Thursday vs. Georgia
Missouri Tigers
Syndication: Columbia Daily Tribune
Record: 17-12 (6-10 SEC)
First Game: Thursday vs. Arkansas
Arkansas Razorbacks
Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images
Record: 20-11 (7-9 SEC)
First Game: Thursday vs. Missouri
Georgia Bulldogs
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 20-10 (9-7 SEC)
First Game: Thursday vs. Auburn
Alabama Crimson Tide
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News
Record: 20-9 (9-7 SEC)
First Game: Thursday vs. Kentucky/Florida winner
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 20-9 (9-7 SEC)
First Game: Thursday vs. Texas A&M/Vanderbilt winner
Ole Miss Rebels
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 22-7 (11-5 SEC)
First Game: Friday vs. Mississippi State/Texas A&M/Vanderbilt
Tennessee Volunteers
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 21-10 (13-3 SEC)
First Game: Friday vs. Alabama/Kentucky/Florida
LSU Tigers
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 27-1 (15-1 SEC)
First Game: Friday vs. Georgia/Auburn winner
South Carolina Gamecocks
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 29-0 (16-0 SEC)
First Game: Friday vs. Arkansas/Missouri winner
[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1390 tag=698009511]