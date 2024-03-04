Final SEC women’s basketball standings, seeding for this week’s tournament in Greenville

With a decisive win over Kentucky on Senior Day Sunday, LSU’s women’s basketball team has completed the regular season.

Now, it’s time to turn its attention to the postseason, and it’s heading to Greenville, South Carolina, this week for the SEC Tournament, where it’s the No. 2 overall seed behind South Carolina.

The Tigers won’t play until Friday when they’ll face the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 7 Auburn and No. 10 Arkansas. They may get another shot at No. 1, undefeated South Carolina, but that wouldn’t come until the final game of the tournament.

Here are the full final SEC standings and seeding for this week in Greenville.

Missouri Tigers

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 11-18 (2-14 SEC)

First Game: Wednesday vs. Florida

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 12-17 (3-13 SEC)

First Game: Wednesday vs. Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 11-19 (4-12 SEC)

First Game: Wednesday vs. Georgia

Florida Gators

Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Record: 14-14 (5-11 SEC)

First Game: Wednesday vs. Missouri

Arkansas Razorbacks

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 18-13 (6-10 SEC)

First Game: Thursday vs. Auburn

Texas A&M Aggies

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 18-11 (6-10 SEC)

First Game: Thursday vs. Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 21-10 (8-8 SEC)

First Game: Thursday vs. Texas A&M

Auburn Tigers

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 19-10 (8-8 SEC)

First Game: Thursday vs. Arkansas

Vanderbilt Commodores

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 22-8 (9-7 SEC)

First Game: Thursday vs. Florida/Missouri

Tennessee Volunteers

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 17-11 (10-6 SEC)

First Game: Thursday vs. Georgia/Kentucky

Alabama Crimson Tide

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 23-8 (10-6 SEC)

First Game: Friday vs. Tennessee/Georgia/Kentucky

Ole Miss Rebels

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 22-7 (12-4 SEC)

First Game: Friday vs. Vanderbilt/Florida/Missouri

LSU Tigers

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 26-4 (13-3 SEC)

First Game: Friday vs. Auburn/Arkansas

South Carolina Gamecocks

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 29-0 (16-0 SEC)

First Game: Friday vs. Mississippi State/Texas A&M

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire