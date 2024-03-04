Final SEC women’s basketball standings, seeding for this week’s tournament in Greenville
With a decisive win over Kentucky on Senior Day Sunday, LSU’s women’s basketball team has completed the regular season.
Now, it’s time to turn its attention to the postseason, and it’s heading to Greenville, South Carolina, this week for the SEC Tournament, where it’s the No. 2 overall seed behind South Carolina.
The Tigers won’t play until Friday when they’ll face the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 7 Auburn and No. 10 Arkansas. They may get another shot at No. 1, undefeated South Carolina, but that wouldn’t come until the final game of the tournament.
Here are the full final SEC standings and seeding for this week in Greenville.
Missouri Tigers
Record: 11-18 (2-14 SEC)
First Game: Wednesday vs. Florida
Georgia Bulldogs
Record: 12-17 (3-13 SEC)
First Game: Wednesday vs. Kentucky
Kentucky Wildcats
Record: 11-19 (4-12 SEC)
First Game: Wednesday vs. Georgia
Florida Gators
Record: 14-14 (5-11 SEC)
First Game: Wednesday vs. Missouri
Arkansas Razorbacks
Record: 18-13 (6-10 SEC)
First Game: Thursday vs. Auburn
Texas A&M Aggies
Record: 18-11 (6-10 SEC)
First Game: Thursday vs. Mississippi State
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Record: 21-10 (8-8 SEC)
First Game: Thursday vs. Texas A&M
Auburn Tigers
Record: 19-10 (8-8 SEC)
First Game: Thursday vs. Arkansas
Vanderbilt Commodores
Record: 22-8 (9-7 SEC)
First Game: Thursday vs. Florida/Missouri
Tennessee Volunteers
Record: 17-11 (10-6 SEC)
First Game: Thursday vs. Georgia/Kentucky
Alabama Crimson Tide
Record: 23-8 (10-6 SEC)
First Game: Friday vs. Tennessee/Georgia/Kentucky
Ole Miss Rebels
Record: 22-7 (12-4 SEC)
First Game: Friday vs. Vanderbilt/Florida/Missouri
LSU Tigers
Record: 26-4 (13-3 SEC)
First Game: Friday vs. Auburn/Arkansas
South Carolina Gamecocks
Record: 29-0 (16-0 SEC)
First Game: Friday vs. Mississippi State/Texas A&M