Final SEC QB stat rankings from 2021 season

In 2021, the SEC had an interesting batch of quarterbacks.

Heisman-winner Bryce Young at Alabama was a young star and will certainly be expected to return just as dominant in 2022. Matt Corral from Ole Miss certainly made sure NFL front offices knew what he was capable of this past season.

Others across the conference either saw their career blossom or tank, some even decided to leave their respective programs all together via the NCAA transfer portal.

A lot of fans, media members and analysts talk about the ‘eye test,’ and how stats don’t tell the full story.

Well, in some cases, stats are exactly what they need.

The full quarterback stat rankings from the 2021 college football season may make you think twice about who the top-tier passers in the conference are.

Passes yards

Bryce Young, Alabama – 4,872 Will Rogers, Mississippi State – 4,739 Matt Corral, Ole Miss – 3,349 Hendon Hooker, Tennessee – 2,945 Stetson Bennett, Georgia – 2,862 Will Levis, Kentucky – 2,826 Max Johnson, LSU – 2,816 Emory Jones, Florida – 2,734 KJ Jefferson, Arkansas – 2,676 Connor Bazelak, Missouri – 2,548 Bo Nix, Auburn – 2,294 Zach Calzada, Texas A&M – 2,185 Ken Seals, Vanderbilt – 1,181 Mike Wright, Vanderbilt – 1,042

Completion Percentage

Will Rogers, Mississippi State – 73.94% Hendon Hooker, Tennessee – 68.21% Matt Corral, Ole Miss – 67.88% KJ Jefferson, Arkansas – 67.35% Bryce Young, Alabama – 66.91% Will Levis, Kentucky – 66.01% Connor Bazelak, Missouri – 65.25% Emory Jones, Florida – 64.74% Stetson Bennett, Georgia – 64.46% Bo Nix, Auburn – 60.99% Max Johnson, LSU – 60.32% Ken Seals, Vanderbilt – 56.70% Zach Calzada, Texas A&M – 56.10% Mike Wright, Vanderbilt – 53.14

Yards per attempt

Stetson Bennett, Georgia – 9.97 Hendon Hooker, Tennessee – 9.75 KJ Jefferson, Arkansas – 9.10 Bryce Young, Alabama – 8.91 Matt Corral, Ole Miss – 8.68 Will Levis, Kentucky – 8.01 Emory Jones, Florida – 7.90 Max Johnson, LSU – 7.55 Bo Nix, Auburn – 7.10 Will Rogers, Mississippi State – 6.94 Connor Bazelak, Missouri – 6.76 Zach Calzada, Texas A&M – 6.66 Mike Wright, Vanderbilt – 5.95 Ken Seals, Vanderbilt – 5.27

Passing touchdowns

Bryce Young, Alabama – 47 Will Rogers, Mississippi State – 36 Hendon Hooker, Tennessee – 31 Stetson Bennett, Georgia – 29 Max Johnson, LSU – 27 Will Levis, Kentucky – 24 KJ Jefferson, Arkansas – 21 Matt Corral, Ole Miss – 20 Emory Jones, Florida – 19 Zach Calzada, Texas A&M – 17 Connor Bazelak, Missouri – 16 Bo Nix, Auburn – 11 Mike Wright, Vanderbilt – 8 Ken Seals, Vanderbilt – 5

Interceptions

Emory Jones, Florida; Will Levis, Kentucky – 13 Connor Bazelak, Missouri – 11 Zach Calzada, Texas A&M; Will Rogers, Mississippi State – 9 Ken Seals, Vanderbilt – 8 Stetson Bennett, Georgia; Bryce Young, Alabama – 7 Mike Wright, Vanderbilt; Max Johnson, LSU – 6 Matt Corral, Ole Miss – 5 KJ Jefferson, Arkansas – 4 Hendon Hooker, Tennessee; Bo Nix, Auburn – 3

QBR

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee – 182.02 Stetson Bennett, Georgia – 176.69 Bryce Young, Alabama – 167.52 KJ Jefferson, Arkansas – 164.65 Matt Corral, Ole Miss – 155.26 Will Levis, Kentucky – 148.33 Will Rogers, Mississippi State – 146.98 Max Johnson, LSU – 144.39 Emory Jones, Florida – 141.72 Connor Bazelak, Missouri – 130.20 Bo Nix, Auburn – 130.03 Zach Calzada, Texas A&M – 123.67 Mike Wright, Vanderbilt – 111.38 Ken Seals, Vanderbilt – 101.20

