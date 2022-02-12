Final SEC QB stat rankings from 2021 season
In 2021, the SEC had an interesting batch of quarterbacks.
Heisman-winner Bryce Young at Alabama was a young star and will certainly be expected to return just as dominant in 2022. Matt Corral from Ole Miss certainly made sure NFL front offices knew what he was capable of this past season.
Others across the conference either saw their career blossom or tank, some even decided to leave their respective programs all together via the NCAA transfer portal.
A lot of fans, media members and analysts talk about the ‘eye test,’ and how stats don’t tell the full story.
Well, in some cases, stats are exactly what they need.
The full quarterback stat rankings from the 2021 college football season may make you think twice about who the top-tier passers in the conference are.
Passes yards
(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Bryce Young, Alabama – 4,872
Will Rogers, Mississippi State – 4,739
Matt Corral, Ole Miss – 3,349
Hendon Hooker, Tennessee – 2,945
Stetson Bennett, Georgia – 2,862
Will Levis, Kentucky – 2,826
Max Johnson, LSU – 2,816
Emory Jones, Florida – 2,734
KJ Jefferson, Arkansas – 2,676
Connor Bazelak, Missouri – 2,548
Bo Nix, Auburn – 2,294
Zach Calzada, Texas A&M – 2,185
Ken Seals, Vanderbilt – 1,181
Mike Wright, Vanderbilt – 1,042
Completion Percentage
(AP Photo/John Amis)
Will Rogers, Mississippi State – 73.94%
Hendon Hooker, Tennessee – 68.21%
Matt Corral, Ole Miss – 67.88%
KJ Jefferson, Arkansas – 67.35%
Bryce Young, Alabama – 66.91%
Will Levis, Kentucky – 66.01%
Connor Bazelak, Missouri – 65.25%
Emory Jones, Florida – 64.74%
Stetson Bennett, Georgia – 64.46%
Bo Nix, Auburn – 60.99%
Max Johnson, LSU – 60.32%
Ken Seals, Vanderbilt – 56.70%
Zach Calzada, Texas A&M – 56.10%
Mike Wright, Vanderbilt – 53.14
Yards per attempt
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Stetson Bennett, Georgia – 9.97
Hendon Hooker, Tennessee – 9.75
KJ Jefferson, Arkansas – 9.10
Bryce Young, Alabama – 8.91
Matt Corral, Ole Miss – 8.68
Will Levis, Kentucky – 8.01
Emory Jones, Florida – 7.90
Max Johnson, LSU – 7.55
Bo Nix, Auburn – 7.10
Will Rogers, Mississippi State – 6.94
Connor Bazelak, Missouri – 6.76
Zach Calzada, Texas A&M – 6.66
Mike Wright, Vanderbilt – 5.95
Ken Seals, Vanderbilt – 5.27
Passing touchdowns
(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Bryce Young, Alabama – 47
Will Rogers, Mississippi State – 36
Hendon Hooker, Tennessee – 31
Stetson Bennett, Georgia – 29
Max Johnson, LSU – 27
Will Levis, Kentucky – 24
KJ Jefferson, Arkansas – 21
Matt Corral, Ole Miss – 20
Emory Jones, Florida – 19
Zach Calzada, Texas A&M – 17
Connor Bazelak, Missouri – 16
Bo Nix, Auburn – 11
Mike Wright, Vanderbilt – 8
Ken Seals, Vanderbilt – 5
Interceptions
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Emory Jones, Florida; Will Levis, Kentucky – 13
Connor Bazelak, Missouri – 11
Zach Calzada, Texas A&M; Will Rogers, Mississippi State – 9
Ken Seals, Vanderbilt – 8
Stetson Bennett, Georgia; Bryce Young, Alabama – 7
Mike Wright, Vanderbilt; Max Johnson, LSU – 6
Matt Corral, Ole Miss – 5
KJ Jefferson, Arkansas – 4
Hendon Hooker, Tennessee; Bo Nix, Auburn – 3
QBR
Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier
Hendon Hooker, Tennessee – 182.02
Stetson Bennett, Georgia – 176.69
Bryce Young, Alabama – 167.52
KJ Jefferson, Arkansas – 164.65
Matt Corral, Ole Miss – 155.26
Will Levis, Kentucky – 148.33
Will Rogers, Mississippi State – 146.98
Max Johnson, LSU – 144.39
Emory Jones, Florida – 141.72
Connor Bazelak, Missouri – 130.20
Bo Nix, Auburn – 130.03
Zach Calzada, Texas A&M – 123.67
Mike Wright, Vanderbilt – 111.38
Ken Seals, Vanderbilt – 101.20
