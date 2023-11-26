Final SEC Power Rankings: Iron Bowl madness, Jayden Daniels' Heisman, free vetoes at Texas A&M

OK, time to reconcile old receipts. This being the final edition of the 2023 SEC Power Rankings, let's review where things began: in our preseason edition, we had Missouri at No. 13, and the Tigers closed out at No. 5. That was by far the biggest move, and a tip of the hat, and a hat in hand, is owed to Mizzou. The biggest fall? South Carolina from No. 7 to No. 11. The Gamecocks just never got it together. But we finally did:

1. Georgia (12-0, 8-0 SEC)

Last week: 1

What to know: The Dawgs went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the power rankings. So if Kirby Smart ends up hitting us with another silly declaration that nobody respected his team, remind him he got it here.

Last week: 2

What to know: The commemorative, limited-edition print of Isaiah Bond's game-winning touchdown catch coming in 3 ... 2 ... 1 ...

Last week: 3

What to know: The Rebels' Thanksgiving turkey was already cooked by the time it got to Starkville Thursday, and it tasted like Bulldog.

Last week: 4

What to know: Texas A&M might be a joke, but its defense isn't. And Jayden Daniels hung four TD passes on the Aggies with another 100-plus yards on the ground for good measure. Give him the Heisman, three losses be damned.

5. Missouri (10-2, 6-2)

Last week: 5

What to know: One could make an intelligent argument for the Tigers ranking as high as third, but since underdog status is what makes them America's team, I'll give them the offseason motivation they crave.

Last week: 6

What to know: You could call Saturday's 48-24 thumping of Vandy a feel-good win if Vols fans weren't already numb.

7. Texas A&M (7-5, 4-4)

Last week: 7

What to know: Depending on what reports you want to believe, Texas A&M leaned on donors for $77 million to dump Jimbo Fisher, turned to Mark Stoops, then got spooked by Aggies fans backlashing for free. Do I have that straight?

Last week: 9

What to know: Check out the UK fan at the 0:14 mark of this clip, dropping double Ls down in a sea of Louisville fans, all by himself, with virtually no blue backup in sight. Now that's what rivalry week's all about.

Last week: 11

What to know: That sound you hear is Hugh Freeze diving straight into the transfer portal for another quarterback.

Last week: 10

What to know: Jamari Lyons was ejected for spitting in a loss to rival FSU. As for the Gators, they spit up an entire season.

11. South Carolina (5-7, 3-5)

Last week: 8

What to know: Former President Donald Trump was in attendance in Columbia, which means he's shown up for at least one more football game than he has primary debates.

Last week: 12

What to know: Interim coach Greg Knox rode into Davis-Wade Stadium on an ATV before MSU's loss to rival Ole Miss. But is sounds like he'll need to keep it gassed up for the ride out of Starkville, too.

Last week: 13

What to know: Sam Pittman hoped to see some fight from his four-win team against Missouri, but a brawl and two Razorback ejections wasn't what he had in mind.

14. Vanderbilt (2-10, 0-8)

Last week: 14

What to know: Anyone remember the Commodores' 2-0 start? No? How about yours truly hyping up QB AJ Swann? No again? Good. Neither really happened.

