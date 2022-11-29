Final SEC power rankings following the conclusion of the regular season

It’s hard to believe we’re already at the end of the 2022 regular season.

Rivalry week in the SEC played out in a mostly chalky fashion, barring one major exception — LSU’s CFP hopes came crashing down with a 38-23 loss to previously 4-7 Texas A&M. Still, the Tigers will represent the west in Atlanta this weekend for the conference championship.

Georgia won, likely guaranteeing it gets into the final four regardless of the result next week, while Alabama’s win in the Iron Bowl at least ostensibly keeps Nick Saban’s team in the hunt.

With a wild regular season behind us, here’s how the league power rankings look entering the postseason.

Vanderbilt Commodores (5-7, 2-6 SEC)

Previous Ranking: 12

Week 13 Result: L 56-0 vs. Tennessee

The Skinny: I hope Vandy enjoyed its one-week stay outside the bottom spot. I’m not faulting the Commodores for losing a game they got some hype heading into, as they were clearly outmatched against UT regardless of who was playing quarterback. Still, you would have liked to see Clark Lea’s team look semi-competitive. Instead, a solid season in Nashville ends on a low note.

Auburn Tigers (5-7, 2-6 SEC)

Previous Ranking: 10

Week 13 Result: L 49-27 at Alabama

The Skinny: Auburn built a lot of momentum when Cadillac Williams was named interim coach, but it wasn’t enough to beat an Alabama team that, even in a down year, is miles ahead of this team. The Tigers will hope to remedy that with the hiring of Hugh Freeze, who beat the Tide twice while at Ole Miss, but Freeze comes with his own set of concerns, which is putting things mildly.

Texas A&M Aggies (5-7, 2-6 SEC)

Previous Ranking: 14

Week 13 Result: W 38-23 vs. LSU

The Skinny: Where has this team been all year? The Aggies looked like a totally different football team in an upset over LSU which certainly felt good for the folks in College Station. Unfortunately, due to prior losses, it won’t matter in a losing season. Still, this win should change the offseason tenor a bit for Jimbo Fisher, and quarterback Conner Weigman gives this team something to build around — if it can avoid a massive transfer exodus, that is.

Missouri Tigers (6-6, 3-5 SEC)

Previous Ranking: 13

Week 13 Result: W 29-27 vs. Arkansas

The Skinny: What a win for coach Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri. Arkansas isn’t great by any means, but the Hogs have looked very competent at times this season. Drinkwitz wasn’t really under pressure after signing an extension earlier this month, but making a bowl in Year 3 will make the offseason much more pleasant for him.

Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC)

Previous Ranking: 9

Week 13 Result: L 45-38 at Florida State

The Skinny: The Gators didn’t exactly perform poorly in a loss to the Seminoles that snapped a three-game winning streak in the series, but when you compound anything, it was a disappointing finish to an already disappointing Year 1. Florida lost to all its rivals in addition to Kentucky and Vanderbilt and matched last season’s record. It’s way too early to lose hope in coach Billy Napier, but this is going to be a big offseason.

Arkansas Razorbacks (6-6, 3-5 SEC)

Previous Ranking: 5

Week 13 Result: L 29-27 at Missouri

The Skinny: Fresh off a blowout win over Ole Miss, the Razorbacks delivered an absolute flop against the Tigers on Black Friday. Which Arkansas team is this? The one that beat the brakes off the Rebels and took LSU to the wire? Or the one that lost to Liberty, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Missouri? I’m not even sure Sam Pittman knows the answer to that question.

Ole Miss Rebels (8-4, 4-4 SEC)

Previous Ranking: 6

Week 13 Result: L 24-22 vs. Mississippi State

The Skinny: A season that began with promise for Ole Miss ends on quite a low note with the team losing four of its last five games. The most painful was, of course, an Egg Bowl loss on Thanksgiving night — Lane Kiffin’s first in the series. This team wasted some potential, but on the bright side, Kiffin is sticking around despite being targeted in Auburn’s coaching search.

Kentucky Wildcats (7-5, 3-5 SEC)

Previous Ranking: 7

Week 13 Result: W 26-13 vs. Louisville

The Skinny: It didn’t turn out to be a high-ceiling Kentucky season, and with Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez Jr., that’s a disappointment. Still, the Wildcats ended on a high note, beating the rival Cardinals who were ranked and hot coming into this one. UK will try to reach the eight-win threshold in the bowl game, which would be the fourth time Mark Stoops has accomplished that feat in the last five seasons with the exception being 2020.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-4, 4-4 SEC)

Previous Ranking: 8

Week 13 Result: W 24-22 at Ole Miss

The Skinny: It’s hard to evaluate the Mike Leach tenure in Starkville. Every time it feels like this team is bound to regress to the mean, it pulls off something you don’t expect. This time around, it was a road upset against the Rebels to give Leach his first Egg Bowl win. At 8-4 with a third-place finish in the West, it’s been a successful Year 3.

South Carolina Gamecocks (8-4, 4-4 SEC)

Previous Ranking: 10

Week 13 Result: W 31-30 at Clemson

The Skinny: I really don’t know what to make of the way this team ended the season, but it feels like a blowout loss to Florida was the turning point. The Gamecocks smoked Tennessee and defeated bitter rival Clemson for the first time since 2013, handing the Tigers their first home loss since 2016. The offense just looks like a different team, and with Spencer Rattler coming back, the ceiling could be high next year. It’s still to early to say if this is a flash in the pan, but I’m intrigued.

LSU Tigers (9-3, 6-2 SEC)

Previous Ranking: 2

Week 13 Result: L 38-23 at Texas A&M

The Skinny: Well, I’m not sure what that was. The Tigers didn’t exactly play a terrible game against the Aggies, but this one turned into a borderline blowout before a late LSU touchdown. The Tigers’ lone turnover of the game was a fumble returned for a touchdown, and with the ugly loss, their playoff hopes come to an end. It’s been a great Year 1 for Brian Kelly, but ending with this game and what will likely be a not-so-close loss to Georgia is disappointing.

Tennessee Volunteers (10-2, 6-2 SEC)

Previous Ranking: 4

Week 13 Result: W 56-0 at Vanderbilt

The Skinny: Credit to the Vols for ending strong. Many thought this game could be competitive, especially without Hendon Hooker playing, but the ‘Dores never had a prayer. The offense looks silky smooth even with Joe Milton at quarterback, and Tennessee avoided a major slump to end the season. Still, it has to hurt knowing this team would be all but guaranteed a playoff spot if it had beaten South Carolina.

Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2, 6-2 SEC)

Previous Ranking: 3

Week 13 Result: W 49-27 vs. Auburn

The Skinny: We seem to have come full circle. This is still a down Alabama team, but the Tide still reached the 10-win mark. This team is likely heading to the New Year’s Six, but losses from LSU, Clemson and Oregon create a scenario where the Tide could sneak into the final four. Wouldn’t that be something.

Georgia Bulldogs (12-0, 8-0 SEC)

Previous Ranking: 1

Week 13 Result: W 37-14 vs. Georgia Tech

The Skinny: In a relatively chaotic season in the SEC, Georgia provided some much-needed chalk. The Bulldogs turned in their second-straight 12-0 regular season with a blowout win over an interim coach-led Georgia Tech, and they didn’t face any particularly scary moments this season, including in a matchup against then-No. 1 Tennessee. The Bulldogs are probably in the CFP no matter what happens against LSU, but considering this team didn’t win the SEC last year, I expect it to come out motivated in this one.

