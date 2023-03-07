Final SEC men’s basketball standings and tournament seeding following conclusion of regular season

The 2022-23 regular season for SEC men’s basketball is now in the books, and it was largely one that LSU fans will wish to forget.

After a 12-1 start and an upset win over then-No. 9 Arkansas in the SEC opener, the Tigers proceeded to drop 14 games in a row and fell to the bottom of the league standings.

LSU ended that skid with a win over a hot Vanderbilt team, but it wasn’t able to build on that performance and dropped its final three games of the regular season. Now, coach Matt McMahon’s team enters the SEC Tournament as the No. 14 seed and will open against No. 11-seeded Georgia on Wednesday night.

On the eve of the tournament, here’s how the final league standings shake out. This is also the seed list for this week’s event in Nashville.

LSU Tigers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 13-18 (2-16 SEC)

First Game: Wednesday vs. Georgia

Ole Miss Rebels

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 11-20 (3-15 SEC)

First Game: Wednesday vs. South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 11-20 (4-14 SEC)

First Game: Wednesday vs. Ole Miss

Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 16-15 (6-12 SEC)

First Game: Wednesday vs. LSU

Arkansas Razorbacks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 19-12 (8-10 SEC)

First Game: Thursday vs. Auburn

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 20-11 (8-10 SEC)

First Game: Thursday vs. Florida

Florida Gators

Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Record: 16-15 (9-9 SEC)

First Game: Thursday vs. Mississippi State

Auburn Tigers

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 20-11 (10-8 SEC)

First Game: Thursday vs. Arkansas

Vanderbilt Commodores

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 18-13 (11-7 SEC)

First Game: Thursday vs. LSU/Georgia winner

Tennessee Volunteers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 22-9 (11-7 SEC)

First Game: Thursday vs. South Carolina/Ole Miss winner

Missouri Tigers

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 23-8 (11-7 SEC)

First Game: Friday vs. Tennessee/South Carolina/Ole Miss

Kentucky Wildcats

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 21-10 (12-6 SEC)

First Game: Friday vs. Vanderbilt/Georgia/LSU

Texas A&M Aggies

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 23-8 (15-3 SEC)

First Game: Friday vs. Auburn/Arkansas winner

Alabama Crimson Tide

Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

Record: 26-5 (16-2 SEC)

First Game: Friday vs. Florida/Mississippi State winner

