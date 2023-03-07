Final SEC men’s basketball standings and tournament seeding following conclusion of regular season
The 2022-23 regular season for SEC men’s basketball is now in the books, and it was largely one that LSU fans will wish to forget.
After a 12-1 start and an upset win over then-No. 9 Arkansas in the SEC opener, the Tigers proceeded to drop 14 games in a row and fell to the bottom of the league standings.
LSU ended that skid with a win over a hot Vanderbilt team, but it wasn’t able to build on that performance and dropped its final three games of the regular season. Now, coach Matt McMahon’s team enters the SEC Tournament as the No. 14 seed and will open against No. 11-seeded Georgia on Wednesday night.
On the eve of the tournament, here’s how the final league standings shake out. This is also the seed list for this week’s event in Nashville.
LSU Tigers
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 13-18 (2-16 SEC)
First Game: Wednesday vs. Georgia
Ole Miss Rebels
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 11-20 (3-15 SEC)
First Game: Wednesday vs. South Carolina
South Carolina Gamecocks
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 11-20 (4-14 SEC)
First Game: Wednesday vs. Ole Miss
Georgia Bulldogs
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 16-15 (6-12 SEC)
First Game: Wednesday vs. LSU
Arkansas Razorbacks
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 19-12 (8-10 SEC)
First Game: Thursday vs. Auburn
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 20-11 (8-10 SEC)
First Game: Thursday vs. Florida
Florida Gators
Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images
Record: 16-15 (9-9 SEC)
First Game: Thursday vs. Mississippi State
Auburn Tigers
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 20-11 (10-8 SEC)
First Game: Thursday vs. Arkansas
Vanderbilt Commodores
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 18-13 (11-7 SEC)
First Game: Thursday vs. LSU/Georgia winner
Tennessee Volunteers
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 22-9 (11-7 SEC)
First Game: Thursday vs. South Carolina/Ole Miss winner
Missouri Tigers
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 23-8 (11-7 SEC)
First Game: Friday vs. Tennessee/South Carolina/Ole Miss
Kentucky Wildcats
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 21-10 (12-6 SEC)
First Game: Friday vs. Vanderbilt/Georgia/LSU
Texas A&M Aggies
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 23-8 (15-3 SEC)
First Game: Friday vs. Auburn/Arkansas winner
Alabama Crimson Tide
Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images
Record: 26-5 (16-2 SEC)
First Game: Friday vs. Florida/Mississippi State winner
