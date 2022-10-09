Final score predictions for Ravens’ Week 5 matchup vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 of the 2022 season as they look to bounce back from a rough Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Both teams currently stand at 2-2, so a win would push them to the front of the AFC North as well as mark a massive conference and divisional win.

When looking at matchups to watch in the contest, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson going up against the Cincinnati defense as well as Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow facing off against the Ravens’ secondary are both key areas to watch. Cincinnati beat Baltimore handily twice in 2021, so the Ravens will be looking for revenge from those two losses.

Below we look at final score predictions for the Ravens’ Week 5 matchup with the Bengals.

Kevin Oestreicher

Baltimore knows what’s at stake when they face off against the Bengals, especially when considering the fact that they are currently on a five-game home losing streak. The Ravens get up for this game and win in a shootout where both quarterbacks dominate, but Lamar Jackson comes out on top.

Ravens 28, Bengals 24

Robert Sobus

The Ravens are coming off a tough loss at home in Week 4 while the Cincinnati Bengals have won their last two games after starting the season at 0-2. The matchup should be a high-scoring contest, with the home team Ravens defeating their AFC North rival in Cincinnati by six points.

Ravens 33, Bengals 27

Steve Rudden

While there are plenty of reasons to pick the Ravens, Baltimore falls to Cincinnati on Sunday night. The Baltimore defense breaks in the final minute of the contest, allowing the Bengals to kick a game-winning field goal to extend the Ravens’ home losing streak to six games.

Bengals 37, Ravens 34

