Final score predictions for Ravens’ Week 14 matchup vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in Week 14 in a big divisional showdown. The two teams will look to add another win to their record, with Baltimore at 8-4 while Pittsburgh is at 5-7.

Games between the Ravens and Steelers always seem to come down to the wire in most instances, as both teams are hungry for a win against their division rival. The starting quarterbacks for the game will be Tyler Huntley and Kenny Pickett in their first matchup of their careers.

Below we look at final score predictions for Baltimore’s Week 14 game against Pittsburgh.

Kevin Oestreicher

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

If Baltimore is able to win in Week 14 against Pittsburgh, they’ll move their division record to 3-0 on the year. The game will likely come down to the wire and be a slugfest, but the Ravens come out on top.

Ravens 24, Steelers 17

Steve Rudden

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

When it’s a game between the Ravens and the Steelers, it’s going to come down to the very end and it’s going to be a close game. Justin Tucker hits a short field goal as time expires to give the Ravens a win to bring their record to 9-4.

Ravens 17, Steelers 14

