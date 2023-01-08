Final score predictions for Ravens’ Week 18 matchup vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens will end their 2022 regular season in Cincinnati, where they will face off against the Bengals. The two teams could meet again next week in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, but first the final week of the season needs to unfold.

Storylines for the contest include Baltimore third-string rookie quarterback Anthony Brown getting the first start of his NFL career, as well as how Cincinnati will respond following the scary situation involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on their field on Monday night in Week 17. However, both teams will be looking to pick up an ever-so important win.

Below we look at final score predictions for the Ravens’ Week 18 matchup with the Bengals.

Kevin Oestreicher

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Baltimore is resting a vast number of players, seemingly getting ready for next week’s playoff game. The Bengals come out on top this week, but maybe it will be different if the two teams match up in the Wild Card round.

Bengals 24, Ravens 17

Steve Rudden

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

The Ravens slow down the Bengals on offense, but they give up a last minute field goal at the end of regulation to lose. Tight end Isaiah Likely and running back Gus Edwards score for the Ravens and Justin Tucker makes a 40-yard field goal, but the defense can’t contain Joe Burrow late in the fourth quarter.

Bengals 20, Ravens 17

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire