Final score predictions for Ravens’ Week 11 matchup vs. Panthers

The Baltimore Ravens have gained all kinds of momentum recently, as they’re currently riding a three-game winning streak that has improved their overall record to 6-3. on the 2022 season. They’ll face off against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, looking to continue their hot stretch.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson will face off against Carolina quarterback Baker Mayfield, a duel that is very familiar to both players even dating back to their college days. However, there is expected to be plenty of running in the contest, as forecasts project major wins throughout.

Below we look at final score predictions for the Ravens’ Week 11 game against the Panthers.

Kevin Oestreicher

Baltimore has found their identity over the last few weeks as a running football team. They can still throw the ball effectively, but with their 2nd-best rushing offense going up against a middling rush defense, they get the job done against Carolina.

Ravens 30, Panthers 17

Steve Rudden

The Ravens come back home after the bye week and put on a dominate show. Lamar Jackson lights up the Panthers’ defense and Baltimore’s defense gets to Baker Mayfield all day, preventing him from making any big plays downfield.

Ravens 34, Panthers 10

