Final score predictions for Ravens’ Week 4 matchup vs. Bills

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 during one of the more highly anticipated games of the NFL’s early season slate. Both teams have talent in all three phases in what’s expected to be a close, hard-fought game.

There will be plenty of storylines in the contest, including Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson facing off against Buffalo signal caller Josh Allen, as well as two defensive units that will look to stifle the opposing offense. There’s potential for both teams to meet again once January rolls around, assuming both teams make the postseason.

Below we look at final score predictions for the Ravens’ Week 4 matchup with the Bills.

Kevin Oestreicher

There are plenty of avenues for the Ravens to win their matchup with Buffalo. However, while their offense has looked great through three weeks, their defense has not. Quarterback Lamar Jackson will do his job, but if the defense continues to give up long plays, the Bills could win a shootout.

Bills 34, Ravens 30

Robert Sobus

This matchup could very well be the highest scoring game of the week. Both teams enter the contest 2-1 looking to add on conference wins to their overall record. The game will be close, with quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen finding success through the air. With the Ravens being at home, Baltimore wins in a shootout.

Ravens 41, Bills 38

Steve Rudden

Even though the Ravens’ offense could have success against a tough Bills team, Baltimore’s defense gives up a long reception to Stefon Diggs late in the fourth quarter, leading to a game-winning field goal.

Bills 31, Ravens 28

