Final score predictions for Ravens’ Week 2 matchup with Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up to take on the Miami Dolphins in a Week 2 matchup that should have plenty of fireworks. There are many different exciting and explosive players on both sides, which could mean the contest has no shortage of exciting moments in store.

Both Baltimore and Miami will be looking to add another win to their record and stay undefeated at 2-0. Lamar Jackson and Tua Tagovailoa are just some of the names to watch throughout the game, with others such as Mark Andrews and Tyreek Hill also looking to make huge impacts.

Below we look at final score predictions for the Ravens’ Week 2 game against the Dolphins.

Kevin Oestreicher

The Ravens have stressed how much they’ve looked back over their 22-10 loss to the Dolphins in Week 10 of the 2021 season. Both teams have made significant changes, but Baltimore comes prepared and wins a close game on the leg of kicker Justin Tucker

Ravens 23, Dolphins 21

Robert Sobus

Both the Ravens and the Dolphins come into Week 2 looking to add onto their hot starts. Baltimore will host the Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium, where it can be hard for opponents to win. Despite the pass-catching weapons that Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has at his disposal, the Ravens’ defense will prove to be too much for the young quarterback and Baltimore will win this contest by double digits.

Ravens 30, Dolphins 13

Steve Rudden

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

With the Ravens having revenge on their minds, they narrowly beat the Dolphins with a Justin Tucker game winning field goal. Lamar Jackson throws two touchdowns to Demarcus Robinson, and Kenyan Drake scores the Ravens first rushing touchdown of the season.

Ravens 31, Dolphins 28

