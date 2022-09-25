Final score predictions for Ravens’ Week 3 matchup vs. Patriots

The Baltimore Ravens travel to New England to take on the Patriots in Week 3 of the 2022 season. Both teams will be looking to tack on another win to their early season total of one, especially an important conference win.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson will look to pick up his second-career win against New England, while Patriots starter Mac Jones faces off against the Ravens for the first time in the NFL. Both defense will look to stifle each opposing quarterback, a task that’s easier said than done.

Below we look at final score predictions for Baltimore’s Week 3 matchup with New England

Kevin Oestreicher

Baltimore is coming off of a disappointing Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins, blowing a 21-point fourth quarter lead. The Ravens need to establish a running game and avoid miscommunications in their secondary, and if they can do that they should be able to win a close game in New England.

Ravens 27, Patriots 24

Robert Sobus

The Ravens lost in historic fashion in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins. Baltimore’s defense gave up four touchdowns in the fourth quarter and the team lost 42-38.

Baltimore rarely loses two games in a row, and the defense will be playing angry after last week’s end result. The secondary, which has plenty of playmakers, will force Patriots quarterback Mac Jones into some questionable throws. The Ravens offense will click on all sides of the ball and will leave Gillette Stadium with a 10-point victory.

Ravens 27, Patriots 17

Steve Rudden

Baltimore doesn’t let their letdown of the loss to the Miami Dolphins impact them and come out strong on both sides of the ball. The Patriots aren’t able to get any type of rhythm on offense against a motivated Ravens’ defensive unit that let a 21-point lead slip away in Week 2.

Ravens 21, Patriots 10

