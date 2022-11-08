Final score predictions for Ravens’ Week 9 matchup vs. Saints

The Baltimore Ravens are traveling to New Orleans to play the Saints on “Monday Night Football”. Both teams will look to improve their record with a non-conference win, and with a win Baltimore would head into their bye week on a three-game winning streak.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will have to perform without a key bunch of weapons at his disposal, including tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Rashod Bateman. Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will look to continue his success against Baltimore, a team he’s faced many times dating back to his days with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Below we look at final score predictions for the Ravens’ Week 9 matchup in New Orleans.

Kevin Oestreicher

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

It’s extremely important for Baltimore to head into their bye week on a high note, and they can do just that with a win in Week 9. It will be a closer game than anticipated, but the Ravens’ get the job done, extending their winning streak to three games.

Ravens 30, Saints 24

Steve Rudden

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Ravens had a mini bye going into this game, giving them extra time to prepare for a loud crowd in New Orleans. Quarterback Lamar Jackson passes for one touchdown and runs for another, while running backs Justice Hill and Kenyan Drake run for one each.

Ravens 28, Saints 14

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire