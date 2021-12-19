Final score predictions for Ravens vs. Packers

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 15 of the 2021 season at M&T Bank Stadium. The matchup has the potential to be a good one, although both teams are dealing with injuries that could have a major impact on the final score.

It is currently unclear who will stand behind center for Baltimore, as quarterback Lamar Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury. If he’s unable to go, backup Tyler Huntley will be the one who faces off against the Green Bay defense.

Below we look at final score predictions for the Ravens’ Week 15 matchup with the Packers.

Kevin Oestreicher

Regardless of who is the starting quarterback for Baltimore in Week 15, the Ravens have a tough task ahead in facing a Packers team that has been clicking on almost all cylinders for the majority of the 2021 season.

Green Bay’s defense has been a very solid unit even though they have multiple stars out due to injury, and Baltimore’s offense has struggled over the past five weeks. Pair that with the fact that Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams could take advantage of an extremely depleted Ravens secondary means that Baltimore could be looking at their third-straight loss.

Packers 31, Ravens 23

Robert Sobus

Baltimore has continued to be hurt by injuries week after week and could be without their best weapon in quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens are 31st in the league when it comes to defending the pass, allowing 266.1 per game. Meanwhile, Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and company are No. 9 in the NFL when it comes to their passing offense, averaging 253.8 passing yards per game.

With Baltimore’s secondary depleted over the last few weeks and the season-ending injury to cornerback Marlon Humphrey, Green Bay’s offense will be too much for the defense to handle, even if Jackson holds the reigns at quarterback.

Packers 34, Ravens 20

Steve Rudden

Green Bay could put up plenty of points against the Ravens in Week 15, especially considering all of the players that could and will be missing for Baltimore in the matchup.

The Packers come into M&T Bank Stadium and have no issues on offense with the depleted Ravens secondary. Despite his toe injury, Aaron Rodgers passes for three touchdowns, while AJ Dillon scores another on the ground. For the Ravens, Tyler Huntley throws two touchdowns, one to Rashod Bateman and one to Mark Andrews, but that’s the only scoring the Ravens do on the day.

Packers 28, Ravens 14

