Final score predictions for Falcons vs. Bengals in Week 7

The Cincinnati Bengals head into what Joe Burrow calls a three-game stretch that will decide the season confronted by another uncommon NFC opponent.

This time it’s the Atlanta Falcons, a 3-3 club with a strong track record against good teams and a bully-mode rushing attack that might just have what it takes to exploit the hobbled Bengals defense.

Cincinnati’s defense was its usual bend-but-don’t-break self during last week’s win over the Saints, albeit while giving up some concerning yardage. In the process, the unit lost star linebacker Logan Wilson, who was already working without top-five nose tackle DJ Reader in front of him.

Luckily for those Bengals, Burrow’s offense came alive to the tune of 300 yards and three touchdowns after a sluggish start to the season. The hope has to be that it continues against a Falcons defense permitting 291.2 passing yards per game, yet just 22.7 points on average.

Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and others might not get a ton of chances, though. The Falcons just rushed the ball 40 times in a win over the 49ers, with Caleb Hunley and rookie Tyler Allgeier combining for 110 yards and rejuvenated quarterback Marcus Mariota adding 50 of his own.

While many will rightfully focus on Bengals wideouts against Falcons star corner AJ Terrell (he’s been battling an injury all week), the real nexus point might unfold in the trenches. Grady Jarrett wreaks havoc against every opponent he encounters and there’s a chance he can do the same against a rookie like Cordell Volson and others.

So will this encounter with Jarrett be more like the opening weeks when the likes of Cam Heyward ruined the Bengals offense, or more like the past few weeks when the line held up well?

It’s impossible to escape the quarterback discussion, though. Mariota has thrown just six touchdowns and four interceptions while taking 14 sacks. If nothing else, Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard can and will apply pressure.

Fair play also says Burrow looks much, much more comfortable over the last few weeks in all areas and Chase himself has started to break free more often. These last two factors make it feel like a touchdown spread isn’t too ridiculous, especially if the Bengals can start fast and put the Falcons in an uncomfortable offensive position.

Story continues

Prediction: Bengals 27, Falcons 21

List

Bengals issue final injury report before Week 7 vs. Falcons

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire