Final score predictions for Bengals vs. 49ers in Week 14

The Cincinnati Bengals have a chance to rebound and keep on a playoff pace during Sunday’s encounter with the San Francisco 49ers.

It’s an odd matchup in a few ways for the Bengals, though. It features an NFC opponent, which the team simply doesn’t see often. And it’s a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, making it one of just three kickoffs all year that don’t happen in the usual 1 p.m. ET timeslot (for now, pending any future schedule flexes).

The Bengals also have some injury concerns. Linebacker Logan Wilson will miss the game, meaning breakout player Germaine Pratt will take over. Running back Joe Mixon, a few weeks removed from a career-best performance, spent all week watching practice from the sidelines due to an illness. He and Tee Higgins are expected to play despite being questionable, at least.

As for positives, Joe Burrow has looked like his usual self throwing the ball in practice despite the finger injury last week. And the 49ers will be down a few starting cornerbacks while trying to contain Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Higgins.

The big hurdle offensively is containing 49ers pass-rusher Nick Bosa, owner of 12 sacks so far this year. But the line has held up well in recent weeks against other heavyweights such as the Raiders’ Maxx Crosby and the Steelers’ T.J. Watt, so there’s reason to believe the unit can do so again now that Riley Reiff and Trey Hopkins are back in the starting five after missing last week.

Defensively, Trey Hendrickson and Co. should be able to get after Jimmy Garoppolo (15 touchdowns, eight interceptions in 11 games). He’s going to have elite, versatile weapon Deebo Samuel, but will miss his starting running back.

Truthfully, this one feels like it comes down to the coaches. If Zac Taylor and Co. can adapt to things like the way defenses have adjusted to slow down Ja’Marr Chase, the offense should cruise. The 49ers don’t have the starting defensive personnel to slow Cincinnati’s three-headed-wideout monster consistently enough and that Garoppolo-led offense is built to sit on a lead, not scramble from behind.

Prediction: Bengals 27, 49ers 20

