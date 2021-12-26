Final score predictions for Bengals vs. Ravens in Week 16

On paper, the Cincinnati Bengals shouldn’t have too many problems with the Baltimore Ravens.

On paper.

Those Ravens have been one of the NFL’s most-injured teams all season and currently sport 20-plus names between injured reserve and COVID-19 lists. Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson won’t play and neither will his backup, leaving veteran journeyman Josh Johnson to start on the road — on short notice.

Adding to that apparent disparity between the rivals, the Bengals went to Baltimore earlier this year and got a 41-17 win behind 201 receiving yards from rookie wideout Ja’Marr Chase. On Sunday, he and Joe Burrow will get to work against backup Ravens cornerbacks.

But again — nothing is a guarantee in the NFL.

Not too long ago, these Bengals appeared to have an easy win over the New York Jets in Week 8. They had won two in a row entering the game against the bad team, yet coughed up a career day to backup quarterback Mike White, taking a critical AFC loss.

Which is to say fans should probably go into Sunday with measured expectations regardless. The Ravens are injured and have lost three in a row, but are seeking revenge and still a dangerous divisional rival. The Bengals are also winners in just one of their last three, the win a 15-10 drab showing in Denver.

Still, expectations-setting aside, the Bengals are clearly the better, healthier team here. Provided an offensive line starting backups at right guard and right tackle can keep Burrow clean enough for Chase and other targets to get open, they should be able to jump to an early lead and put a third-string Ravens quarterback in an impossible situation.

Prediction: Bengals 24, Ravens 7

