Final score predictions for Bengals vs. Ravens in Week 5 on SNF

The Cincinnati Bengals would love to make it 3-0 when they play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.

Three in a row, that is, to get to 3-2 and potentially take advantage of a struggling AFC North. Plus, three in a row over the Ravens coming out of last year’s 41-17 and 41-21 outcomes during the season sweep.

But quite a bit has changed for those Ravens since the eye-opening results. Baltimore re-tooled the secondary and made a change at coordinator.

And while the Ravens might be off to a slow start in this area (ranked 30th at 425.0 yards allowed per game), the Bengals expect a dangerous, versatile defense anyway. The fact the unit just held Josh Allen and the Bills to 23 points last week would seem to confirm it.

It’s not like the Ravens can’t compensate for a struggling defense, either. Lamar Jackson has already completed 65 percent of his attempts with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions while doubling as the team’s leading rusher with 316 yards and two scores.

Still, if there’s a defense well-versed in Lamar Jackson, it’s the Bengals. Besides a few early-game hiccups, the unit has been downright elite with Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard sporting 17 pressures apiece and Logan Wilson playing like one of the better ‘backers in the league. The outside corners have held up well, too. If there’s a big concern, it’s the absence of the injured DJ Reader in the middle.

But the Bengals also have the firepower to compensate for a struggling defense, too.

Joe Burrow has looked increasingly comfortable behind a line doing the same, throwing five scores with no picks over the last two games. Defenses have started clamping Ja’Marr Chase’s big plays a little better, but Tee Higgins (20 catches, 315 yards, two scores) has made them pay. This, despite the fact Joe Mixon has just one touchdown on a 2.7 per-carry average on the ground.

So long as the offense continues to get more comfortable against two-high-safety looks that aim to limit Chase down the field, the Bengals should be able to move the ball most of the night.

There’s also a major injury report factor to consider. The Ravens won’t have top receiver Rashod Bateman and top running back Justice Hill. That could mean properly clamping tight end Mark Andrews and staying sound on containing Jackson equates to a low-scoring showing for the Ravens.

Given what happened last year, plus the moving pieces so far, it’s safe to suggest the Bengals escape with a close win, and it sure doesn’t hurt to mention the primetime stage doesn’t phase them anymore.

Prediction: Bengals 21, Ravens 20

