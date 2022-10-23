Final score prediction for Week 7, Giants vs. Jaguars

Maybe the only team more baffling this season than the Jacksonville Jaguars is their Week 7 opponent: the New York Giants.

The Jaguars have found a way to lose four of their first six games, despite a positive point differential and both an offense and defense that rank 11th in the NFL. The Giants have won five of their six games with an offense that ranks 25th and a defense that’s 14th.

That’s why the Giants visit Jacksonville as an underdog, even though the team has one of the best records in the NFL.

Statistics and the law of averages tell us that at some point there will be a regression to the mean. New York — which leads the NFL in fumble recoveries and is last in interceptions — can’t keep winning games it trails in the fourth quarter. And Jacksonville can’t continue to blow games it should win.

Will those bizarre trends end Sunday? My guess is yes.

Final score prediction: Jaguars 24, Giants 20

