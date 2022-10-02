Final score prediction for Week 4, Jaguars vs. Eagles

The Jacksonville Jaguars opened the year with a 28-22 loss to the Washington Commanders before beating the brakes off the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers in back-to-back weeks.

On Sunday, they’ll face their toughest test of the year so far when they travel to play the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on the road.

It’s expected to be a rainy, windy day throughout the game Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, which favors a lower scoring affair. The Jaguars will also be working without wide receiver Zay Jones, who leads the team in receptions through the first three weeks.

The biggest question for the Jacksonville offense will be whether or not it can find running room for James Robinson and Travis Etienne against an Eagles defense that struggled to slow the Detroit Lions’ D’Andre Swift in Week 1. Philadelphia did better against the run in the last two weeks, but also jumped out to massive first half leads and faced one-dimensional offenses for most of those contests.

While I expect a low-scoring game, it’s going to be a challenge to slow to combination of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. It may also be difficult for the Jaguars to punch in scores in the red zone against such a talented secondary and defensive front.

Final score prediction: Eagles 20, Jaguars 16

