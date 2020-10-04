Final score prediction for Rams vs. Giants in Week 4

We’re only three weeks into the 2020 season, but the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants are quickly trending in opposite directions. The Rams have looked like one of the 10 best teams in the league, while the winless Giants are in the cellar with their roommates, the New York Jets.

The Rams and Giants will meet for the first time since 2017 on Sunday afternoon in Inglewood, where Los Angeles is a whopping 13.5-point favorite over New York. Although there’s a chance the Giants could cover the spread and keep it to within two scores, there’s almost no doubt the Rams will win this one outright.

Even without Cam Akers and possibly Jordan Fuller, the Rams are a significantly better team than the Giants. New York is without Saquon Barkley, which has left it with the league’s worst rushing attack.

Defensively, the Giants don’t pose much of a threat nor boast much elite talent, which is even more obvious with Jabrill Peppers sidelined due to injury. After gashing a good Bills defense for 167 yards rushing last week, the Rams shouldn’t have any trouble running the ball against New York’s front.

Not to mention, Aaron Donald is sure to wreak havoc against one of the worst interior offensive lines in football, giving him a good chance to record multiple sacks and create game-changing plays against the sometimes-careless Daniel Jones in the pocket.

Expect the Rams to move the ball consistently against New York today, while having very little trouble stopping Jones and the Giants offense. As long as they don’t sleepwalk through this game, the Rams will leave Sunday with a 3-1 record.

Final score prediction: Rams 31, Giants 14