Final score prediction for Rams vs. Bills in Week 1

In no way will the Los Angeles Rams get to ease into the 2022 season, not that they’ll complain. As the defending Super Bowl champions, they get the honor of hosting the first game of the 2022 NFL season, which will be held on Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills.

The Rams are among the title favorites this year, but no team has better odds to win the Super Bowl than their Week 1 opponent, the Bills. So, of course the NFL picked the defending champs to host the favorites to open the season – a marquee matchup that could wind up being a Super Bowl preview.

The Rams immediately face the league’s best defense from a year ago, a big test for Matthew Stafford, Cam Akers, Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson and the entire offensive line. Fortunately, they won’t have to go up against Tre’Davious White, but this Bills team is as talented as any on the defensive side of the ball.

And for the Rams defense, the challenge is even greater. They have to contend with Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Dawson Knox and Isaiah McKenzie. It’s not a test the Rams can’t pass because they faced equally talented teams last year, but there will be no warmup with this being Week 1.

So, can the Rams get it done? Surprisingly, they’re actually the underdogs at home in this game. The Bills have to travel across the country, watch the Rams celebrate their championship one more time with a pre-game ceremony and then face a star-studded team with three of arguably the 10 best players in the NFL.

Yet, the oddsmakers still like Buffalo. I lean the other way, however.

The Bills are a very good team. There’s no question about it. But they were not good in close games last year, going 0-6 in game decided by seven or fewer points. There are also questions about their offensive line in front of Allen, something Los Angeles can absolutely take advantage of with Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd and Greg Gaines.

Raheem Morris will find ways to creatively utilize Bobby Wagner and Ernest Jones together, too, whether it’s in coverage or with rush packages. The Rams have the personnel to match up with the Bills’ playmakers, it’s just about containing Allen and limiting big gains.

Story continues

I like the Rams to win this one at home, getting off to a perfect start and making a statement that they’re still the best team in the league.

Final score prediction: Rams 30, Bills 24

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire