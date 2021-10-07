Final score prediction for Rams at Seahawks in Week 5

The Los Angeles Rams team we saw get blown out by the Arizona Cardinals is likely not the team we’re going to see on a weekly basis moving forward. That game was an outlier, an unusually poor performance from a team that looked like the best in the NFL through the first three weeks.

They’ll have a chance to prove they’re among the top contenders in the NFC again on Thursday night against a division rival when they visit the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Playing on the road against Seattle wasn’t nearly as difficult last season with no fans in the stands, but the 12s will be back in full force for this marquee matchup.

It’s a game that favors the Rams, and for good reason. Seattle has given up the most yards in the NFL through four weeks and the offense hasn’t been moving the ball like we’ve grown accustomed to seeing from Seattle. They’re 19th in total yards and have only picked up 70 first downs – seventh-fewest in the league.

The Rams have had their share of struggles on defense, particularly when it comes to giving up big plays, but outside of a poor performance against the Cardinals, it’s been an explosive group that has scored 13 touchdowns, all on drives of at least 70 yards. Los Angeles’ offensive line shouldn’t have much trouble protecting Matthew Stafford from Seattle’s pass rush, which is hardly a threatening unit.

And so long as the Rams don’t fall way behind early, this is an opportunity to really get the ground game going against the Seahawks’ porous run defense. Seattle has allowed the most rushing yards in football and is giving up 4.6 yards per carry.

The biggest concern for the Rams is containing Russell Wilson, who’s off to another great start with nine touchdown passes and zero interceptions. He’s always tough to defend and as one of the league’s best deep-ball passers, the Rams have to ensure DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett don’t get behind the last level of the defense.

Story continues

It should be a close game, but I think the Rams will find a way to bounce back and win – as they have 15 times in 20 opportunities following a loss in the Sean McVay era.

Final score prediction: Rams 27, Seahawks 24

List