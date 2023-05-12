Final score prediction for every Cowboys game in 2023

The schedule’s out… now what? Predictions, of course! The Dallas Cowboys are going to get back on that horse and try to break their Super Bowl drought once again. Coming off of back-to-back 12-win seasons and back-to-back playoff dismissals at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, there’s work to be done.

While there’s no telling how things will shake out between now and January 2024, or this September for that matter, it still will be an optimistic offseason for Cowboys’ fans. Dak Prescott had all of the bad luck he could handle and it should be expected he’ll bounce back. The offense is now being run by a Super Bowl champion play caller, too. On defense, Dan Quinn has his troops back and even more reinforcements. What’s not to like?

Here’s a way-too-early, just-for-fun run down of how we feel the season will sort out.

Week 1: @ New York Giants

Cowboys remind Giants’ ownership they gave $40 million a year to the third-best quarterback in the division.

Cowboys win, 34-17 (1-0)

Week 2: Home opener vs NY Jets

After sending Tom Brady off into retirement, Dallas is ready to conquer all legendary QB demons.

Cowboys win 29-25 (2-0)

Week 3: @ Arizona Cardinals

No Kyler Murray, no problem. First 40-burger of the 2023 season.

Cowboys win 41-17 (3-0)

Week 4: vs New England Patriots

If you have two quarterbacks, you don’t have any.

Cowboys win, 37-13 (4-0)

Week 5: @ San Francisco 49ers

Problem still not solved. The loss quiets the rising expectations for the Cowboys’ season.

Cowboys lose, 23-21 (4-1)

Week 6: @ Los Angeles Chargers

The Kellen Moore Bowl is one of the games of the year, but Dallas has a system for this one, not a series of unrelated plays.

Cowboys win 37-31 (5-1)

Week 8: vs Los Angeles Rams

The Rams aren’t going to be as bad as people think, but they aren’t going to look good on this day.

Cowboys win, 31-13 (6-1)

Week 9: @ Philadelphia Eagles

Time to stake claim to the division throne.

Cowboys win 42-27 (7-1)

Week 10: Home vs New York Giants

Another game against the Giants, another win against the Giants.

Cowboys win 34-24 (8-1)

Week 11: @ Carolina Panthers

He’ll be great, but not this year. Rebuild will take some time and Dallas will take advantage.

Cowboys win 47-10 (9-1)

Week 12: vs Washington Commanders (Thanksgiving)

Hope whoever’s house you’re at can cook the turkey, because this one will cause some indigestion before it finally goes down.

Cowboys win 31-17 (10-1)

Week 13: vs Seattle Seahawks

Stinker.

Cowboys lose, 27-23 (10-2)

Week 14: Home vs Philadelphia Eagles

Sweep the leg.

Cowboys win 41-37 (11-2)

Week 15: @ Buffalo Bills

Can’t even put into words how I think Dak Prescott is going to gear up for this matchup with Josh Allen.

Cowboys win 44-38. In overtime (12-2)

Week 16: @ Miami Dolphins

The track meet Dallas doesn’t win.

Cowboys lose, 37-31 (12-3)

Week 17: Home vs Detroit Lions

Still not believing.

Cowboys win 31-24 (13-3)

Week 18: @ Washington Commanders

Cowboys would rest their starters, but they aren’t interested in being swept by the worst team in the division.

Cowboys win 24-13 (14-3)

