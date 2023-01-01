Final score prediction for Commanders vs. Browns, Week 17

The Washington Commanders are in the driver’s seat for the NFC’s No. 7 and final spot. It’s pretty simple for Washington, win the final two games of the season, and you’re in.

Unfortunately for the Commanders, they’ve had multiple chances to cement a playoff berth in recent weeks but haven’t won a game since Nov. 27. Despite their recent struggles, the Commanders remain alive.

Now, Washington’s hopes ride on the right arm of Carson Wentz. Can Wentz lift Washington’s offense to a win over the Browns and momentum heading into the Week 18 season finale against the Dallas Cowboys?

We make our picks for Sunday’s game between the Commanders and Browns.

Bryan Manning

The momentum that Washington had through November feels like a distant memory. The Commanders haven’t won a game since Nov. 27, which led to head coach Ron Rivera changing quarterbacks.

Will Wentz make a difference? There were some positives in his brief appearance vs. the 49ers last week. Wentz did a good job of finding open receivers while under pressure. Instead of holding onto the ball or forcing the ball into coverage, Wentz took the safe throws for easy completions. That displayed some growth from Wentz.

Will it carry over for an entire game?

I expect Washington to lean heavily on running back Brian Robinson Jr., who will rush for over 100 yards and score one touchdown. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will have his best game in a Cleveland uniform against the Commanders, but Wentz throws two touchdown passes to give Washington a much-needed win.

Commanders 24, Browns 20

Ivan Lambert

The Commanders have enjoyed only two wins by two scores this season.

Don’t let the fact that the Browns have won only six games fool you. Nick Chubb is a top NFL running back, and the Browns love to go to Chubb in the red zone.

The Commanders O-Line needs to protect Carson Wentz. Unfortunately, it will most likely be another tight game.

Commanders 20, Browns 17

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire