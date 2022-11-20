Final score prediction for Commanders vs. Texans in Week 11

The Washington Commanders [5-5] are coming off a statement win Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. Washington took down the NFL’s last unbeaten team and celebrated accordingly. That celebration even got the Commanders into some minor trouble.

How do the Commanders follow up on that performance?

Sunday’s game is truly what many refer to as a trap game. The Houston Texans [1-7-1] are a team the Commanders should beat. What does that even mean? Crazy things happen in the NFL every week. Just because you should win means nothing, something Washington head coach Ron Rivera stressed last week in preparation for Week 11.

Who wins?

Bryan Manning

Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) celebrates his touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

In the past, I would have been tempted to pick against the Commanders coming off a big win. By no means do I think this Washington team has arrived. There are still holes on the roster, and the quarterback situation remains a question in the long term. However, something feels different. Rivera seemingly has this group headed in the right direction, and the Commanders have talented players on both sides of the ball.

Houston will put up a fight. Almost every week, the Texans battle; just ask the New York Giants. However, if the Commanders follow a similar game plan as they did on Monday against the Eagles, they’ll be just fine. Running backs Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr. should combine for at least 30-35 touches in this game. If that happens, Washington wins.

Final score: Commanders 24, Texans 13

Ivan Lambert

Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Commanders calls a play against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Commanders ran the ball 49 times against the Eagles. They will attempt to again control the ball and clock. We don’t know if this team is good enough to avoid a letdown this week.

Hope so.

In a struggle, the Commanders go over .500.

Final score: Commanders 19, Texans 13

