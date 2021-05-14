FINAL SCORE

May 14—Pappallardo is perfect

Matt Pappallardo fired three innings of no-hit relief, striking out six and earning the win, and at the plate delivered a hit, three RBIs and scored two runs as Methuen rallied past Billerica 10-3. Sam Kalivas added two RBIs for the winners.

First win since 2018

Haverhill girls lacrosse earned its first win since the final game of the 2018 season, beating Dracut 9-8. Katrina Savvas scored four goals and Fiona Dean made 11 saves for the Hillies.

Morrissey, Andover walk off

Terry Morrissey delivered a walkoff bases-loaded single, as Andover rallied for five runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat archrival Central Catholic 7-6. Nolan Schirmer added two doubles, two RBIs and starred on defense behind the plate and Chase Lembo was 3 for 3 with an RBI for the winners.

Fay does it all

Zach Fay struck out six and allowed just five hits in a complete game, while going 4 for 5 at the plate with a triple and double, one run scored and an RBI to lead Whittier past Essex Tech 10-3. Brendan Dodier added three hits, four runs and two RBIs for the winners.

Dependable Drew

John Drew made several terrific saves among his 11 stops to help North Andover hold off Billerica 11-8 in boys lacrosse.

Barbone, Pinkerton roll

Mason Barbone scored four goals and assisted on three others as Pinkerton rolled over Nashua South 18-4. Ryan Lynch had a team-high six goals.

Too much McCloskey

Matt McCloskey led Salem in kills (15), blocks and digs in a sweep of Londonderry, lifting the Blue Devils to 8-2.

Griffin is great

Ryan Griffin gave up only one hit in six innings, striking out 10, as North Andover held off Lawrence, which scored three runs in the seventh, 6-4.

One-two punch

Lucas Lizotte had 33 assists and five aces and Wil Mills had 18 kills and two blocks as Pinkerton volleyball beat Winnacunnet, 3-1.

Awesome Amirault

Jyles Amirault had 29 kills and Akshay Godhani had 43 assists as Andover outlasted Central Catholic, 3-2, winning the fifth set 22-20.

Story continues

Burkes rally

Brothers Dawson Burke and Owen Burke rallied from a 0-4 deficit in the first set to win No. 1 doubles 7-5, 6-4 as Methuen beat Billerica 4-1.

Joubert shines in defeat

Haverhill's Shawn Joubert pitched a complete game, striking out eight and allowing just one earned run, but he was the tough-luck loser as the Hillies fell to Tewksbury 3-2.

Dion sisters rule

Kelcey Dion scored seven goals and sister Ainsley Dion added four goals as North Andover whipped Billerica 18-10.