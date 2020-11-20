Final Saints vs. Falcons injury report: Alvin Kamara, Tre’Quan Smith practice fully

John Sigler
The New Orleans Saints published their official injury report ahead of Week 11’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, with several starters returning to a full day’s practice: running back Alvin Kamara (foot), right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee), wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (concussion), and defensive end Cameron Jordan (back), as well as nose tackle Malcom Brown (calf).

However, quarterback Drew Brees was formally placed on the injured reserve list while recovering from rib and shoulder injuries. Running back Dwayne Washington (back) and tight end Josh Hill (concussion) also did not practice. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) was limited again, and is officially questionable to play.

Meanwhile, the Falcons will have nearly all hands on deck. Despite limiting a few players in practice during the week and resting some veterans, they’ll take the field with every starter barring defensive end Dante Folwer Jr., who is on the COVID-19 reserve list. That includes right tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) and wide receiver Calvin Ridley (foot).

Your final Friday injury report, with updates in bold:

From the Saints

Player, injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

QB Drew Brees, ribs/right shoulder

DNP

DNP

DNP

Injured reserve

TE Josh Hill, concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

WR Tre’Quan Smith, concussion

DNP

Limited

Full

RB Dwayne Washington, back

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DE Cameron Jordan, back

DNP

Limited

Full

T Ryan Ramczyk, knee

Limited

Limited

Full

NT Malcom Brown, calf

Limited

Limited

Full

RB Alvin Kamara, foot

Limited

DNP

Full

CB Marshon Lattiomre, abdomen

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

From the Falcons

Player, injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

WR Calvin Ridley, foot

Limited

Limited

Limited

T Kaleb McGary, knee

Full

Full

Full

T Matt Gono, illness

DNP

DNP

Full

TE Jaeden Graham, knee/toe

Full

Full

TE John Wetzel, ankle

Limited

Limited

C Alex Mack, rest

DNP

Full

WR Olamide Zaccheaus, knee

Limited

RB Todd Gurley, rest

DNP

G James Carpenter, rest

DNP

