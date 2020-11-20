Final Saints vs. Falcons injury report: Alvin Kamara, Tre’Quan Smith practice fully
The New Orleans Saints published their official injury report ahead of Week 11’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, with several starters returning to a full day’s practice: running back Alvin Kamara (foot), right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee), wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (concussion), and defensive end Cameron Jordan (back), as well as nose tackle Malcom Brown (calf).
However, quarterback Drew Brees was formally placed on the injured reserve list while recovering from rib and shoulder injuries. Running back Dwayne Washington (back) and tight end Josh Hill (concussion) also did not practice. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) was limited again, and is officially questionable to play.
Meanwhile, the Falcons will have nearly all hands on deck. Despite limiting a few players in practice during the week and resting some veterans, they’ll take the field with every starter barring defensive end Dante Folwer Jr., who is on the COVID-19 reserve list. That includes right tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) and wide receiver Calvin Ridley (foot).
Your final Friday injury report, with updates in bold:
From the Saints
Player, injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
QB Drew Brees, ribs/right shoulder
DNP
DNP
DNP
Injured reserve
TE Josh Hill, concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
WR Tre’Quan Smith, concussion
DNP
Limited
Full
RB Dwayne Washington, back
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DE Cameron Jordan, back
DNP
Limited
Full
T Ryan Ramczyk, knee
Limited
Limited
Full
NT Malcom Brown, calf
Limited
Limited
Full
RB Alvin Kamara, foot
Limited
DNP
Full
CB Marshon Lattiomre, abdomen
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
From the Falcons
Player, injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
WR Calvin Ridley, foot
Limited
Limited
Limited
T Kaleb McGary, knee
Full
Full
Full
T Matt Gono, illness
DNP
DNP
Full
TE Jaeden Graham, knee/toe
Full
Full
TE John Wetzel, ankle
Limited
Limited
C Alex Mack, rest
DNP
Full
WR Olamide Zaccheaus, knee
Limited
RB Todd Gurley, rest
DNP
G James Carpenter, rest
DNP
List
