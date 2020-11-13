Final Saints vs. 49ers injury report: WR Michael Thomas practices fully
Good luck to the San Francisco 49ers: when they kick off with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, they’ll be doing so without any of the major players from last year’s 48-46 win at the Superdome.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, tight end George Kittle, and running back Raheem Mostert were all preemptively ruled out. The final injury report added leading receiver Deebo Samuel and backup running back Tevin Coleman to the list. On top of all that, the best 49ers player in last season’s game, Emmanuel Sanders, switched sides in the offseason and is now playing for New Orleans.
It’s a game the Saints should put away fairly early. But they’ve tripped up in these sort of trap games before, and can’t afford to take anything for granted. For their part, they’ve reported a long-anticipated update: a full day’s work for wide receiver Michael Thomas, who had been limited for weeks with ankle and hamstring injuries.
The complete Saints-49ers injury report for Friday, Nov. 13:
From the Saints
Player, injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
QB Drew Brees, right shoulder
Limited
Limited
Limited
C Erik McCoy, elbow
Limited
Limited
Limited
T Ryan Ryamczyk, back
Limited
Limited
Full
WR Michael Thomas, ankle/hamstring
Limited
Limited
Full
RB Dwayne Washington, back
Limited
DNP
Questionable
From the 49ers
Player, injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
RB Tevin Coleman, knee
DNP
DNP
Out
WR Deebo Samuel, hamstring
DNP
DNP
Out
WR Trent Taylor, back
DNP
Full
Questionable
CB K’Waun Williams, ankle
DNP
DNP
Out
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, hamstring
DNP
DNP
Out
WR River Cracraft, quadricep
Limited
DNP
Questionable
