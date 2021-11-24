Final Saints injury report rules out Alvin Kamara, Ryan Ramczyk vs. Bills

The New Orleans Saints ruled out several players including star running back Alvin Kamara and All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk against the Buffalo Bills, though a couple of others have a shot at playing. Running back Mark Ingram is questionable to play, as is left tackle Terron Armstead. Defensive linemen Marcus Davenport and Tanoh Kpassagnon were also ruled out.

Here is everything you need to know from the final injury report before their Thursday night kickoff on Thanksgiving:

Buffalo Bills injury report

Player Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status WR Cole Beasley, ribs Limited Limited Full LB Tremaine Edmunds, hamstring Full Full Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status RB Alvin Kamara, knee DNP DNP DNP Out RT Ryan Ramczyk, knee DNP DNP DNP Out TE Adam Trautman, knee DNP DNP (IR) DNP (IR) Out (injured reserve) DE Marcus Davenport, shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, ankle DNP DNP DNP Out LT Landon Young, foot DNP DNP (IR) DNP (IR) Out (injured reserve) LT Terron Armstead, knee/shoulder Limited Limited Limited Questionable RB Mark Ingram, knee Limited DNP Limited Questionable WR Ty Montgomery, hand Limited Full Full QB Taysom Hill, foot Full Full Full QB Trevor Siemian, right hand Full Full Full

