Final Saints injury report rules out Alvin Kamara, Ryan Ramczyk vs. Bills
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The New Orleans Saints ruled out several players including star running back Alvin Kamara and All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk against the Buffalo Bills, though a couple of others have a shot at playing. Running back Mark Ingram is questionable to play, as is left tackle Terron Armstead. Defensive linemen Marcus Davenport and Tanoh Kpassagnon were also ruled out.
Here is everything you need to know from the final injury report before their Thursday night kickoff on Thanksgiving:
Buffalo Bills injury report
Player
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Game Status
WR Cole Beasley, ribs
Limited
Limited
Full
LB Tremaine Edmunds, hamstring
Full
Full
Full
New Orleans Saints injury report
Watch Thursday Night Football on Amazon with a Prime Membership. Viewers can watch this week’s game with an Amazon Fire TV Product. Get yours now!
Player
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Game Status
RB Alvin Kamara, knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
RT Ryan Ramczyk, knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
TE Adam Trautman, knee
DNP
DNP (IR)
DNP (IR)
Out (injured reserve)
DE Marcus Davenport, shoulder
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
LT Landon Young, foot
DNP
DNP (IR)
DNP (IR)
Out (injured reserve)
LT Terron Armstead, knee/shoulder
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
RB Mark Ingram, knee
Limited
DNP
Limited
Questionable
WR Ty Montgomery, hand
Limited
Full
Full
QB Taysom Hill, foot
Full
Full
Full
QB Trevor Siemian, right hand
Full
Full
Full
1
1