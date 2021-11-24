Final Saints injury report rules out Alvin Kamara, Ryan Ramczyk vs. Bills

John Sigler
·1 min read
The New Orleans Saints ruled out several players including star running back Alvin Kamara and All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk against the Buffalo Bills, though a couple of others have a shot at playing. Running back Mark Ingram is questionable to play, as is left tackle Terron Armstead. Defensive linemen Marcus Davenport and Tanoh Kpassagnon were also ruled out.

Here is everything you need to know from the final injury report before their Thursday night kickoff on Thanksgiving:

Buffalo Bills injury report

Player

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Game Status

WR Cole Beasley, ribs

Limited

Limited

Full

LB Tremaine Edmunds, hamstring

Full

Full

Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Game Status

RB Alvin Kamara, knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

RT Ryan Ramczyk, knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

TE Adam Trautman, knee

DNP

DNP (IR)

DNP (IR)

Out (injured reserve)

DE Marcus Davenport, shoulder

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

LT Landon Young, foot

DNP

DNP (IR)

DNP (IR)

Out (injured reserve)

LT Terron Armstead, knee/shoulder

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

RB Mark Ingram, knee

Limited

DNP

Limited

Questionable

WR Ty Montgomery, hand

Limited

Full

Full

QB Taysom Hill, foot

Full

Full

Full

QB Trevor Siemian, right hand

Full

Full

Full

