Final Saints-Bucs injury report: Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) questionable

An earlier report from ESPN’s Dianna Russini said that New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added that there is optimism internally in New Orleans that Thomas will be able to dress out.

But the Saints played it more conservatively on their final injury report on Friday, listing Thomas as a limited participant in practice and officially designating him as questionable to play. As Sean Payton said in his Friday press conference, Thomas could be a game-time decision after testing his injured ankle and hamstring.

However, Thomas was also the only one listed on the Friday injury report. Every other Saints player practiced fully and is on track to play against Tampa Bay, including quarterback Drew Brees (right shoulder) and running back Alvin Kamara (foot). The Buccaneers will be without left guard Ali Marpet (concussion) while wide receiver Chris Godwin (finger) is questionable.

And here’s Friday’s complete and final injury report:

From the Saints

Player, injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status QB Drew Brees, right shoulder Limited Limited Full WR Marquez Callaway, ankle Limited Full Full C/G Nick Easton, concussion Full Full Full DB Justin Hardee, groin DNP DNP DNP Injured reserve RB Alvin Kamara, foot Limited Full Full DT Sheldon Rankins, knee DNP DNP DNP Injured reserve WR Michael Thomas, ankle/hamstring Limited Limited Limited Questionable RB Ty Montgomery, hamstring Full

From the Buccaneers

Player, injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status CB Jamel Dean, illness DNP Full Full S Mike Edwards, groin Limited Limited Full DL William Gholston, COVID-19 reserve DNP DNP DNP WR Chris Godwin, finger Limited Limited Full Questionable G Ali Marpet, concussion DNP DNP DNP Out WR Scotty Miller, hip/groin Limited Limited Full OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, knee Limited Limited DNP S Antoine Winfield Jr., shoulder Full Full Full DT Ndaumkong Suh, not injury related DNP

