Final round at Travelers Championship disrupted by climate protesters on 18th green

CROMWELL – As Scottie Scheffler and Tom Kim prepared to decide the Travelers Championship on the 18th green at TPC River Highlands on Sunday, there was a disruption.

A group of five climate protesters ran down from the hill and through the greenside bunkers with red and white smoke canisters. Chased by police, the first man was taken down outside the bunker while two other canisters were thrown onto the green, leaving red and white residue.

Four of the protesters were wearing shirts that read: “No golf on a dead planet.”

All five were carried away in handcuffs by police while the gallery erupted in a chorus of “USA!” chants.

Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world, missed his birdie putt with the red substance in his line of sight to finish with par. Kim, set up just 10 feet from the hole after a thrilling approach, made birdie to force a playoff.

Scheffler won the tournament after a playoff hole, making par after replaying the 18th. He finished at 22 under par.