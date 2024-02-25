Advertisement

Final-round tee times and pairings in the Mexico Open at Vidanta

The final round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta takes place Sunday in Vallarta.

Golf Channel coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET with NBC taking over at 3 p.m.

Here are tee times and pairings for the finale:

TIME

TEE

PLAYERS

8:24 AM
EST

1

MJ Daffue

8:29 AM
EST

1

Ryo Hisatsune

Nicolai Højgaard

8:38 AM
EST

1

Harry Hall

Austin Smotherman

8:47 AM
EST

1

James Hahn

Padraig Harrington

8:56 AM
EST

1

Trace Crowe

Erik Barnes

9:05 AM
EST

1

Dylan Wu

Ryan Moore

9:14 AM
EST

1

Rafael Campos

Nico Echavarria

9:23 AM
EST

1

Victor Perez

Austin Eckroat

9:32 AM
EST

1

Carl Yuan

Troy Merritt

9:41 AM
EST

1

Jhonattan Vegas

Santiago De la Fuente
(a)

9:50 AM
EST

1

Hayden Springer

Cristobal Del Solar

10:00 AM
EST

1

Ryan McCormick

Garrick Higgo

10:10 AM
EST

1

Lanto Griffin

Mark Hubbard

10:20 AM
EST

1

Jimmy Stanger

Kevin Dougherty

10:30 AM
EST

1

Thorbjørn Olesen

Robby Shelton

10:40 AM
EST

1

Ryan Palmer

Aaron Baddeley

10:50 AM
EST

1

Chandler Phillips

Aaron Rai

11:00 AM
EST

1

Wilson Furr

Greyson Sigg

11:10 AM
EST

1

Parker Coody

Chad Ramey

11:25 AM
EST

1

Stuart Macdonald

Maverick McNealy

11:35 AM
EST

1

Martin Trainer

Carson Young

11:45 AM
EST

1

Chesson Hadley

Stephan Jaeger

11:55 AM
EST

1

C.T. Pan

Tony Finau

12:05 PM
EST

1

Alvaro Ortiz

Doug Ghim

12:15 PM
EST

1

Cameron Champ

Patrick Rodgers

12:25 PM
EST

1

Brandon Wu

Jorge Campillo

12:35 PM
EST

1

Davis Thompson

Keith Mitchell

12:45 PM
EST

1

Emiliano Grillo

Andrew Novak

1:00 PM
EST

1

Matt Wallace

Joseph Bramlett

1:10 PM
EST

1

Justin Lower

Erik van Rooyen

1:20 PM
EST

1

Chan Kim

Robert MacIntyre

1:30 PM
EST

1

Ben Silverman

Henrik Norlander

1:40 PM
EST

1

Jake Knapp

Sami Valimaki