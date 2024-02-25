Final-round tee times and pairings in the Mexico Open at Vidanta
The final round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta takes place Sunday in Vallarta.
Golf Channel coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET with NBC taking over at 3 p.m.
Here are tee times and pairings for the finale:
TIME
TEE
PLAYERS
8:24 AM
1
MJ Daffue
8:29 AM
1
Ryo Hisatsune
Nicolai Højgaard
8:38 AM
1
Harry Hall
Austin Smotherman
8:47 AM
1
James Hahn
Padraig Harrington
8:56 AM
1
Trace Crowe
Erik Barnes
9:05 AM
1
Dylan Wu
Ryan Moore
9:14 AM
1
Rafael Campos
Nico Echavarria
9:23 AM
1
Victor Perez
Austin Eckroat
9:32 AM
1
Carl Yuan
Troy Merritt
9:41 AM
1
Jhonattan Vegas
Santiago De la Fuente
9:50 AM
1
Hayden Springer
Cristobal Del Solar
10:00 AM
1
Ryan McCormick
Garrick Higgo
10:10 AM
1
Lanto Griffin
Mark Hubbard
10:20 AM
1
Jimmy Stanger
Kevin Dougherty
10:30 AM
1
Thorbjørn Olesen
Robby Shelton
10:40 AM
1
Ryan Palmer
Aaron Baddeley
10:50 AM
1
Chandler Phillips
Aaron Rai
11:00 AM
1
Wilson Furr
Greyson Sigg
11:10 AM
1
Parker Coody
Chad Ramey
11:25 AM
1
Stuart Macdonald
Maverick McNealy
11:35 AM
1
Martin Trainer
Carson Young
11:45 AM
1
Chesson Hadley
Stephan Jaeger
11:55 AM
1
C.T. Pan
Tony Finau
12:05 PM
1
Alvaro Ortiz
Doug Ghim
12:15 PM
1
Cameron Champ
Patrick Rodgers
12:25 PM
1
Brandon Wu
Jorge Campillo
12:35 PM
1
Davis Thompson
Keith Mitchell
12:45 PM
1
Emiliano Grillo
Andrew Novak
1:00 PM
1
Matt Wallace
Joseph Bramlett
1:10 PM
1
Justin Lower
Erik van Rooyen
1:20 PM
1
Chan Kim
Robert MacIntyre
1:30 PM
1
Ben Silverman
Henrik Norlander
1:40 PM
1
Jake Knapp
Sami Valimaki