Final-round tee times moved up to try and avoid bad weather at U.S. Women's Open

For the second time this week, tee times are being moved up in order to avoid inclement weather at the U.S. Women's Open, this time for the final round.

The USGA announced on Saturday that tee times for Sunday’s conclusion at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas will begin at 8:45 a.m. ET, with inclement weather forecast in the afternoon.

Players will tee off both the first and 10th tees at Cypress Creek Course as originally scheduled.

There is a 40% chance of rain beginning around 10 a.m. ET, which increases to 60 % after noon. Winds are expected to gust as high as 18 mph. Tee times were also moved up to avoid inclement weather for Friday's second round.

In order to accommodate the new schedule, the broadcast coverage has been adjusted as well.

Golf Channel will begin the final-round broadcast at 10 a.m. ET, with NBC Sports picking up coverage at 2 p.m. ET.