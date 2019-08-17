Final-round tee times moved back with severe weather in forecast at Medinah

MEDINAH, Ill. – The PGA Tour is moving back tee times for the final round of the BMW Championship with thunderstorms expected at Medinah.

After switching to twosomes Saturday, players will be back in threesomes Sunday and going off Nos. 1 and 10 in a two-tee start from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET.

Due to overnight weather & anticipated morning forecast, the final round of the @BMWchamps will be in threesomes off two tees, approximately 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. CT. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) August 17, 2019

The Tour’s most recent forecast states that “a complex of thunderstorms” will develop overnight and persist through the late morning. Up to an inch of rainfall is expected, “with locally higher totals possible.” There also exists the possibility isolated thunderstorms will redevelop in the afternoon.

The No. 3 course has been susceptible to low scores all week and more rain figures to make for even more target practice.

Play was suspended 76 minutes Saturday when lightning and heavy showers moved into the area. The horn blew 12:29 p.m. ET, and players returned to the course at 1:45 p.m. ET.