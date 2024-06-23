Final round of PGA Tour's Travelers Championship disrupted by five people who spray paint on 18th green
Texas A&M is one win away from winning its first NCAA championship in baseball after taking Game 1 of the College World Series finals over Tennessee.
The three-time U.S. Open champion ended up on the losing end of a fight with the U.S. Open course.
In many ways, it was a footnote on an entertaining night of football. But to Jamaica head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson, the minutes just after 9 p.m. here at NRG Stadium on Saturday were something more.
Only one non-SEC team has made the College World Series championship in the past four seasons: Oklahoma, which is about to join the SEC.
Olivier Rioux is tall, even for a basketball player.
Three years after a positive test for marijuana deprived her of her Olympic debut, Richardson returned to trials hoping to make the most of her second chance.
America's major could open up new opportunities for LIV Golf players to join its fields.
Bryson DeChambeau, suddenly the man of the people, holds a three-stroke lead heading into the final round of the 124th U.S. Open.
Caitlin Clark led the Fever to a win over the Sky. Afterward, Angel Reese disputed a flagrant foul she was called for on Clark.
Scottie Scheffler entered the 124th U.S. Open as the overwhelming favorite.
Tiger Woods has made the cut just once at the U.S. Open in the past decade.
College athletics has always been about the money. But with corporate logos on fields and jerseys, it's about to get a whole lot more obvious.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss if rematches are bad for college football, react to kick off times for the College Football Playoff, and remember the Pac-12 after its death.
The Sparks rookie had plenty to say about her WNBA rookie class, headlined by Caitlin Clark.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Like every NBA offseason, plenty of narratives could impact the fantasy basketball landscape.
The Lions legend said the issue was unexpected.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay share a one-stroke lead going into Round 2 of the U.S. Open.