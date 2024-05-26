Final Rosters for 2024 Ada News All-Star Classic
May 25—Below are the final rosters for the 49th annual Ada News All-Star Classic to be held tonight inside Ada High School's Cougar Activity Center. The girls game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. with the boys game to follow at 8 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 per student. Preliminary rounds for the 3-point Shoot Out and Slam Dunk Contest will begin at 4 p.m. Those contests are open to any varsity player in the area (not just seniors).
EAST BOYSBrayden Tatum Allen
Easton Ledo Allen
Lance Johnson Allen
Jordyn Litson Asher
Gary Raney Byng
Mark Birdshead Byng
Ryfle Gold Coalgate
Logan Hulbutta Vanoss
Layne Thrower Vanoss
Head Coach: Greg Mills, Allen
WEST BOYSGeorge Maddox Ada
Devon MacCollister Ada
Carter Colombe Ada
Izaia King Holdenville
Jace McCoy Holdenville
Sam Brown Latta
Kaden Darnell Roff
Ashton Bierce Stonewall
Jamison Carrington Stonewall
Garrett Gambrell Stonewall
Head Coach: Cody Nall, Ada
WEST GIRLSMadi McFarland Holdenville
Ryleigh Hill Holdenville
Kate Williams Latta
Shelbey Ensey Roff
Brianna Bess Roff
Faith Ross Stonewall
Grace Wright Stratford
Launa Raymo Stratford
Rasey Runyan Sulphur
Kinzi Adkison Sulphur
Head Coach: Whitney Robertson, Roff
EAST GIRLSMakaviya Nelson Ada
Ava Laden Allen
Cadence Carlos Byng
Malena Whitekiller Konawa
Avery Ellis Vanoss
Eryn Khoury Vanoss
Head Coach: Luke Clark, Byng