Final reward: Unbeaten state champion Caravel dominates All-Class 2A football first team
The Caravel Buccaneers soak it all in after finishing 13-0 and winning the DIAA Class 2A football championship with a 35-13 victory over Archmere at Delaware Stadium #delhs pic.twitter.com/R6cJxm79xk
— Brad Myers (@BradMyersTNJ) December 2, 2023
The undisputed best team in Class 2A was rewarded generously when the Delaware Interscholastic Football Coaches Association released its All-State football teams on Monday.
Caravel (13-0), the 2A champion and state’s only undefeated team, earned 13 spots on the All-Class 2A first team and took two of the three biggest honors.
Senior running back Jordan Miller, who rushed for 215 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers’ 35-13 victory over Archmere in the 2A championship game on Saturday, was named the 2A Offensive Player of the Year.
Caravel junior defensive end James Steel, who had three tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss in the title game, was named the 2A Defensive Player of the Year.
Archmere senior Jack Dellose, a first-team pick at both offensive tackle and defensive end, was named the 2A Lineman of the Year.
Caravel senior Vandrick Hamlin III was the only player to make the first team at three different spots — wide receiver, defensive back and kick returner.
Archmere senior Cole Fenice joined teammate Dellose as the only players to make the first team at two spots, with Fenice landing the honors at linebacker and punter.
With Caravel taking so many spots, only seven of the 18 Class 2A teams had at least one first-team player. In addition to the Buccaneers’ 13 spots, Archmere took five spots; Howard and Woodbridge earned three each; Newark and Delaware Military Academy had two each, and Red Lion Christian Academy had one.
The first-team All-State players in each of the state's three classes will be honored at the annual DIFCA banquet on Jan. 29 at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover.
DIFCA All-Class 2A football teams
First team
Offense
QB – Rahsaan Matthews Jr., sr., Howard
RB – Jordan Miller, sr., Caravel
RB – Traci Johnson, sr., Woodbridge
FB – Craig Miller, sr., Caravel
WR – Vandrick Hamlin III, sr., Caravel
WR – Jamal Johnson, sr., Howard
WR – Robert Kelly, sr., Howard
TE – Ira Yates, so., Caravel
C – Xavier Moore, sr., Red Lion Christian
G – Alex Hall, sr., Caravel
G – Decorey Johnson, sr., Newark
OT – Jack Dellose, sr., Archmere
OT – Priest Jones, sr., Caravel
Defense
DT – Ian Smith, sr., Caravel
DT – Kam’Ron Johnson, jr., Woodbridge
DT – Cael DeNigris, jr., Delaware Military Academy
DE – James Steel, jr., Caravel
DE – Jack Dellose, sr., Archmere
LB – Brock Rhoades, jr., Caravel
LB – Cole Fenice, sr., Archmere
LB – Bryce McKinnon, sr., Caravel
LB – Quincy Risper, sr., Woodbridge
DB – Vandrick Hamlin III, sr., Caravel
DB – Makeevis Rogers, sr., Newark
DB – Miles Kempski, sr., Archmere
DB – Malcolm Roy, sr., Delaware Military Academy
Special teams
K – Logan Keld, sr., Caravel
P – Cole Fenice, sr., Archmere
RET – Vandrick Hamlin III, sr., Caravel
Offensive Player of the Year – Jordan Miller, sr., Caravel
Defensive Player of the Year – James Steel, jr., Caravel
Lineman of the Year – Jack Dellose, sr., Archmere
Second team
Offense
QB – Makeevis Rogers, sr., New. RB – Andrew McKenzie, sr., WF; Cole Fenice, sr., Arch. FB – DenNare Horsey, sr., Mil. WR – Jaymeire Snell, sr., LF; Drew Duncan, sr., Arch; Darius Miller, jr., LF. TE – Brendan Burke, sr., Arch. C – A’myre Stewart-Caceres, so., How. G – Jacob Handley, jr., Wood; Dayne Carney, sr., Delm. OT – Devon Jones, sr., How; Owen Chaffinch, sr., Lau.
Defense
DT – Owen Chaffinch, sr., Lau; Brian Adderley, jr., TH; Carter Sareyka, sr., RLCA. DE – Odell Teel, so., DMA; Marquel Clark, jr., Wood. LB – Syncere Tate, jr., How; David Johnston, sr., Ode; Tyler Maheshwari, sr., WF; Tre’von Hodnett, sr., LF. DB – Jaymeire Snell, sr., LF; Andrew McKenzie, sr., WF; Zion Roach, sr., ST; Ryan Tattersall, jr., WF.
Special teams
K – Kato Connor, jr., WF. P – Sam Crossan, sr., RLCA. RET – Andrew McKenzie, sr., WF.
