Final reward: Unbeaten state champion Caravel dominates All-Class 2A football first team

The Caravel Buccaneers soak it all in after finishing 13-0 and winning the DIAA Class 2A football championship with a 35-13 victory over Archmere at Delaware Stadium #delhs pic.twitter.com/R6cJxm79xk — Brad Myers (@BradMyersTNJ) December 2, 2023

The undisputed best team in Class 2A was rewarded generously when the Delaware Interscholastic Football Coaches Association released its All-State football teams on Monday.

Caravel (13-0), the 2A champion and state’s only undefeated team, earned 13 spots on the All-Class 2A first team and took two of the three biggest honors.

Senior running back Jordan Miller, who rushed for 215 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers’ 35-13 victory over Archmere in the 2A championship game on Saturday, was named the 2A Offensive Player of the Year.

Caravel senior Jordan Miller breaks through the line for a big gain against Howard in the Class 2A semifinals. Miller was named the Class 2A Offensive Player of the Year by the Delaware Interscholastic Football Coaches Association on Monday.

Caravel junior defensive end James Steel, who had three tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss in the title game, was named the 2A Defensive Player of the Year.

Archmere senior Jack Dellose, a first-team pick at both offensive tackle and defensive end, was named the 2A Lineman of the Year.

Caravel senior Vandrick Hamlin III was the only player to make the first team at three different spots — wide receiver, defensive back and kick returner.

Archmere senior Cole Fenice joined teammate Dellose as the only players to make the first team at two spots, with Fenice landing the honors at linebacker and punter.

Caravel defensive end James Steel wraps up Laurel quarterback Koby Shockley on Sept. 22. Steel has been named the Class 2A Defensive Player of the Year.

With Caravel taking so many spots, only seven of the 18 Class 2A teams had at least one first-team player. In addition to the Buccaneers’ 13 spots, Archmere took five spots; Howard and Woodbridge earned three each; Newark and Delaware Military Academy had two each, and Red Lion Christian Academy had one.

The first-team All-State players in each of the state's three classes will be honored at the annual DIFCA banquet on Jan. 29 at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover.

DIFCA All-Class 2A football teams

First team

Offense

QB – Rahsaan Matthews Jr., sr., Howard

RB – Jordan Miller, sr., Caravel

RB – Traci Johnson, sr., Woodbridge

FB – Craig Miller, sr., Caravel

WR – Vandrick Hamlin III, sr., Caravel

WR – Jamal Johnson, sr., Howard

WR – Robert Kelly, sr., Howard

TE – Ira Yates, so., Caravel

C – Xavier Moore, sr., Red Lion Christian

G – Alex Hall, sr., Caravel

G – Decorey Johnson, sr., Newark

OT – Jack Dellose, sr., Archmere

OT – Priest Jones, sr., Caravel

Archmere co-captain John Dellose (51) made the All-Class 2A first team on both offense and defense and was named the 2A Lineman of the Year.

Defense

DT – Ian Smith, sr., Caravel

DT – Kam’Ron Johnson, jr., Woodbridge

DT – Cael DeNigris, jr., Delaware Military Academy

DE – James Steel, jr., Caravel

DE – Jack Dellose, sr., Archmere

LB – Brock Rhoades, jr., Caravel

LB – Cole Fenice, sr., Archmere

LB – Bryce McKinnon, sr., Caravel

LB – Quincy Risper, sr., Woodbridge

DB – Vandrick Hamlin III, sr., Caravel

Caravel senior Vandrick Hamlin III was the only player to make the All-Class 2A first team at three different positions - wide receiver, defensive back and kick returner.

DB – Makeevis Rogers, sr., Newark

DB – Miles Kempski, sr., Archmere

DB – Malcolm Roy, sr., Delaware Military Academy

Special teams

K – Logan Keld, sr., Caravel

P – Cole Fenice, sr., Archmere

RET – Vandrick Hamlin III, sr., Caravel

Offensive Player of the Year – Jordan Miller, sr., Caravel

Defensive Player of the Year – James Steel, jr., Caravel

Lineman of the Year – Jack Dellose, sr., Archmere

Second team

Offense

QB – Makeevis Rogers, sr., New. RB – Andrew McKenzie, sr., WF; Cole Fenice, sr., Arch. FB – DenNare Horsey, sr., Mil. WR – Jaymeire Snell, sr., LF; Drew Duncan, sr., Arch; Darius Miller, jr., LF. TE – Brendan Burke, sr., Arch. C – A’myre Stewart-Caceres, so., How. G – Jacob Handley, jr., Wood; Dayne Carney, sr., Delm. OT – Devon Jones, sr., How; Owen Chaffinch, sr., Lau.

Defense

DT – Owen Chaffinch, sr., Lau; Brian Adderley, jr., TH; Carter Sareyka, sr., RLCA. DE – Odell Teel, so., DMA; Marquel Clark, jr., Wood. LB – Syncere Tate, jr., How; David Johnston, sr., Ode; Tyler Maheshwari, sr., WF; Tre’von Hodnett, sr., LF. DB – Jaymeire Snell, sr., LF; Andrew McKenzie, sr., WF; Zion Roach, sr., ST; Ryan Tattersall, jr., WF.

Special teams

K – Kato Connor, jr., WF. P – Sam Crossan, sr., RLCA. RET – Andrew McKenzie, sr., WF.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware All-Class 2A football team: Caravel leads way with 13 spots