Final results from Highland Women's Golf Tournament

Jun. 18—Three pairings had such exceptional days at the 51st Highland Classic at St. Joseph Country Club, it came down to a scorecard playoff to decide who got the top spot.

The duos of Judy Anderson and Donna Sumpter, Erin Priddy and Trish Herzog and Annie Moeck and Connie Thorson all shot two-under par for the tournament through 18 holes. The only way to definitively decide a winner in the amateur tournament was for the placements to be decided by a scorecard playoff.

After comparing the scorecards among the three pairings, Anderson and Sumpter were placed first in Flight A, while Priddy and Herzog finished second and Moeck and Thorson placed third. This is the second year in a row the duo of Priddy and Herzog finished in second place in Flight A.

Last year's winners of the Highland Women's Classic, Joy Vandel and Ali Perry, finished in fourth place in Flight A at one-under par and a gross total of 71.

44 pairings competed in the tournament at St. Joseph Country Club, with the best score being a 70 gross score and the worst being a 114 gross score.

