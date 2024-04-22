Final regular season USA TODAY High School Sports/PlayVS Super 25 esports rankings

A new high school takes over the top spot as the Spring esports regular season on the PlayVS platform comes to a close across North America.

As the championships await, here is the latest Super 25 ranking, showcasing the best of the best in high school esports.

The methodology: PlayVS has analyzed the performance of all schools competing in their Spring seasons to determine the top 25 esports programs nationwide. Schools must actively compete in at least five (5) unique esports titles to be eligible. Schools are ranked by the average match-win percentage of their top-performing team within each esports title. In the case of tied averages, tiebreakers are determined by the average game-win percentage and overall program size.

USA TODAY Sports/PlayVS High School Super 25, as of April 22, 2024

1. Los Alamos High School (N.M.)

Winning Match Percentage: 84.44%

Winning Game Percentage: 79.89%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

2. Northview High School (Ga.)

Winning Match Percentage: 82.5%

Winning Game Percentage: 74.31%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

3. Bethel High School (Va.)

Winning Match Percentage: 82.5%

Winning Game Percentage: 72.29%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

4. Eastern Senior High School (D.C.)

Winning Match Percentage: 81.25%

Winning Game Percentage: 76.44%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

5. Southside High School (Ark.)

Winning Match Percentage: 80%

Winning Game Percentage: 76.27%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

6. Bob Jones High School (Ala.)

Winning Match Percentage: 79.55%

Winning Game Percentage: 71.56%

Total Esport Leagues: 9

7. Divine Child High School (Mich.)

Winning Match Percentage: 79.17%

Winning Game Percentage: 71.04%

Total Esport Leagues: 6

8. La Cueva High School (N.M.)

Winning Match Percentage: 79.13%

Winning Game Percentage: 70.6%

Total Esport Leagues: 9

9. West Las Vegas High School (N.M.)

Winning Match Percentage: 77.78%

Winning Game Percentage: 74.4%

Total Esport Leagues: 7

10. Windermere High School (Fla.)

Winning Match Percentage: 77.5%

Winning Game Percentage: 72.05%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

11. Thomas County Central High School (Ga.)

Winning Match Percentage: 77.5%

Winning Game Percentage: 69.23%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

12. Dupont Manual High School (Ky.)

Winning Match Percentage: 77.08%

Winning Game Percentage: 69.23%

Total Esport Leagues: 6

13. Novi High School (Mich.)

Winning Match Percentage: 75%

Winning Game Percentage: 72.16%

Total Esport Leagues: 6

14. Piedmont High School (Okla.)

Winning Match Percentage: 75%

Winning Game Percentage: 71.43%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

15. Greenwich High School (Conn.)

Winning Match Percentage: 75%

Winning Game Percentage: 66.24%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

16. Carrollton High School (Ga.)

Winning Match Percentage: 73.21%

Winning Game Percentage: 69.89%

Total Esport Leagues: 6

17. Advanced Technology Center (Va.)

Winning Match Percentage: 73.21%

Winning Game Percentage: 66.26%

Total Esport Leagues: 6

18. Northview High School (Mich.)

Winning Match Percentage: 72.92%

Winning Game Percentage: 71.27%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

19. Detroit Catholic Central High School (Mich.)

Winning Match Percentage: 72.5%%

Winning Game Percentage: 72.6%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

20. Middletown High School (N.Y.)

Winning Match Percentage: 72.5%

Winning Game Percentage: 68.63%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

21. Northridge High School (Utah)

Winning Match Percentage: 72.5%

Winning Game Percentage: 66.46%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

22. Charleston High School (Ill.)

Winning Match Percentage: 72.5%

Winning Game Percentage: 66.05%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

23. Thompson High School (Ala.)

Winning Match Percentage: 71.88%

Winning Game Percentage: 70.05%

Total Esport Leagues: 8

24. Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts (Ark.)

Winning Match Percentage: 71.43%

Winning Game Percentage: 68.69%

Total Esport Leagues: 7

25. Bishop Blanchet High School (Wash.)

Winning Match Percentage: 71.43%

Winning Game Percentage: 66.83%

Total Esport Leagues: 7

On the Rise

Bergenfield High School (N.J.)

Silver High School (N.M.)

Belleville High School (Mich.)

National scoreboard from ScoreStream

Live Stream High School Sports on the NFHS Network

Story originally appeared on High School Sports