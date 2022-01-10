Final regular season report cards for all 32 NFL teams

Grades are in

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

There was a wide range of performances by teams during the 2021 NFL season—some were memorable and others were forgettable. What grades did each of the 32 teams earn as the regular season comes to an end? Let’s take a look…

Arizona Cardinals

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

The Cardinals’ grades tumbled as the season progressed … They still had a chance to win the NFC West in Week 18, and didn’t. Their reward is a third matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. Regular Season Grade: B-

Atlanta Falcons

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A season where the Falcons won games against teams they were equal to or were better than on paper, and didn’t do much else. Given the way things started, Arthur Smith did a nice job as a rookie head coach. A lot of other coaches in similar situations would have wound up with 11 or 12 losses in their first campaigns. Regular Season Grade: C

Baltimore Ravens

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Up and down and all around. The Ravens looked like world-beaters some weeks and then were downright ordinary in others. John Harbaugh took chances to win some games and they didn’t pan out. But he played the roster dealt to him, making decisions he thought were best under the circumstances. Can’t fault that. Regular Season Grade: C+

Buffalo Bills

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills were expected to be superb and a strong threat to head to the Super Bowl. They were above average but definitely not fantastic. They had a midseason lull, but have picked things up. Not sure this is a team that will be in SoFi in February, though, and anything short of that will be disappointing. Regular Season Grade: B+

Carolina Panthers

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers started 3-0… and then went into a total freefall. The quarterback situation is a mess. An offensive coordinator was fired in-season. There are no guarantees things will get better under Matt Rhule. It was reported that Rhule will get another season, but there are no guarantees in this league. Regular Season Grade: D

Chicago Bears

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears had so much hope when they traded up to draft Justin Fields. And now, there are questions, questions, questions — and few answers. All signs point to Matt Nagy being sent packing. This team won 12 games a few seasons ago and has done practically nothing since. Ugly. Regular Season Grade: D

Cincinnati Bengals

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Taylor came into the season heading for the hot seat, and he turned the Cincinnati Bengals around. Joe Burrow is brilliant, an MVP candidate, and Ja’Marr Chase, the pick oft-criticized early, has been fantastic. The most unlikely of division winners. They may not be a menace in the playoffs but don’t be surprised when the Bengals continue to get better. Regular Season Grade: A

Cleveland Browns

USAT

Dismal. Disappointing. After one season where the fans’ enthusiasm was matched by play on the field, the Browns tumbled. They didn’t make it to the last week of the season with a playoff possibility. Baker Mayfield seems destined for another home. Cleveland can’t just have good things happen to it, can it? Regular Season Grade: C-

Dallas Cowboys

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

A fantastic turnaround by Mike McCarthy. Hiring Dan Quinn as DC proved a stroke of genius. Drafting Micah Parsons was brilliance. And, Dak Prescott’s return was sensational. The Cowboys are NFC East champs and it will be fascinating to see how much of a playoff threat they are. Regular Season Grade: B+

Denver Broncos

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos looked like they would be on the rise… and then, they didn’t. Showed some life, but in the end, another sub.-500 season for Vic Fangio. It cost him his job after a 19-30 mark in three seasons. The quarterback situation’s future is not settled. This team either treads water or takes it on but doesn’t swim smoothly. Regular Season Grade: D

Detroit Lions

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions looked like a team headed for 0-17 at one point. They played hard for Dan Campbell, however, and have shown a lot of fight. That said, the record is weak. They should be able to get better in a division where Green Bay is the only threat. What do you do with this year’s high draft pick? Regular Season Grade: D+

Green Bay Packers

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers are great tag-team. After the unsettled offseason, all Rodgers did was lead the team to victory after victory. They won the NFC North on cruise control and are the No. 1 seed. Hard to think of the last time any team hired a young coach who has turned out better results. Regular Season Grade: A+

Houston Texans

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

David Culley walked into a terrible situation but was able to keep Houston together. Imagine getting your first job as NFL coach and your All-World quarterback — Deshaun Watson — doesn’t play a down and is ensnarled in a scandal and battle with management. Culley has turned Davis Mills into a serviceable QB who may have a future. Give the guy some credit. Regular Season Grade: C-

Indianapolis Colts

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The slowest of starts — 0-3 — but once Jonathan Taylor hit high gear, the Colts kicked it in big-time, going 9-3 before faltering to 0-2 in the last two games—which took the team out of the playoff talk. Carson Wentz’s acquisition is no guarantee the future is set at QB. Regular Season Grade: B-

Jacksonville Jaguars

Florida Times-Union

Pick a negative term to describe Jacksonville and it probably isn’t severe enough. Have to feel for the players, especially Trevor Lawrence, after the diabolical, disastrous run of Urban Meyer. At least the Khan family came to its senses and canned him. Regular Season Grade: F

Kansas City Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

So much was expected and much criticism was delivered when the Chiefs struggled through much of the first half of the season. They started winning and proved Patrick Mahomes and Co. are not in the decline. Don’t be surprised (one bit!) if they make a third straight Super Bowl. Regular Season Grade: A-

Las Vegas Raiders

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Another team that was inconsistent. The Raiders had massive distractions — Jon Gruden, Henry Ruggs — but were still in a position to make the playoffs for the final game of the regular season. The win over the Chargers gave the Raiders an AFC wild-card spot, a nice high note in a regular season that was full of ups and downs. Regular Season Grade: C+

Los Angeles Chargers

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The hiring of Brandon Staley was the start of a new era for the Chargers. However, many of the same results surfaced in the coach’s first season. The Bolts were a buzz team and at times they appeared to justify that interest. As soon as you thought they had turned things around, though, they reverted back to bad habits and inconsistency. Regular Season Grade: C

Los Angeles Rams

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

With the exception of a rough November, the Rams had a strong season. Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey lead a top-shelf defense and they got incredible play from WR Cooper Kupp. The arrival of Matthew Stafford was heralded as a huge plus. While the QB did have his moments, there were other stretches of interceptions and turnovers that have to be concerning in the postseason. Sometimes you got the Matthew Stafford of the Rams and other times you got the quarterback who played for the Lions: Regular Season Grade: B

Miami Dolphins

USAT

The Miami Dolphins paid dearly for a wretched start to the season. They flirted with Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback. Then they dated Jacoby Brissett, for one reason or another. Once Brian Flores settled on the former Alabama star, the Fish moved along swimmingly. However, they had cost themselves too much ground early and won’t be in the playoffs. Regular Season Grade: C+

Minnesota Vikings

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Pity the poor Vikings fans. All they knew… was no matter how Minnesota played, there would and angst and despair. A big lead only meant it was going to be coughed up. Falling behind meant there would be a charge, leading to false hope much of the time. Erratic would be a compliment. Regular Season Grade: C-

New England Patriots

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Belichick took a quarterback in the first round (at No. 15), and once again, looked brilliant as Mac Jones was more solid than any other rookie first-round signal-caller. Many of the free-agent signings worked out nicely and the Patriots showed 2020 was a one-year hiccup as they return to the playoffs. A job well done in the front office and on the field. Regular Season Grade: B

New Orleans Saints

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The big question entering 2021: What would happen after Drew Brees? The answer in turned out to be “quarterback chaos.” The Saints were forced to try a quartet of starting QBs due to injuries, illness, whatever. Without Sean Payton as the guiding light, this could have been a disaster. As it turned out, the season was simply a struggle. Regular Season Grade: C+

New York Giants

USAT

Horrible. Ugly. Awkward. Regression. Regular Season Grade: F

New York Jets

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

Robert Saleh and Zach Wilson went through far more growing pains than New York Jets fans hoped they would in the first season. Another double-digit loss campaign and major reasons to wonder if the franchise is going in the correct direction. Same ol’ song and dance for Gang Green. Regular Season Grade: F

Philadelphia Eagles

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

There were questions about the coach — Nick Sirianni — and the quarterback — Jalen Hurts — and both came through as the Eagles came together and wound up earning a playoff spot. One of the bigger surprises in the league and arguably the biggest surprise in the NFC. Regular Season Grade: B-

Pittsburgh Steelers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

In what looks like the final go-round for Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers kept Mike Tomlin’s mark of never having a losing record intact. However, the season was up-and-down and somehow the coach was able to lead his team into a wild-card spot after a wild final game. Regular Season Grade: B-

San Francisco 49ers

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

As with so many other teams, the quarterback was a concern in San Francisco — and nothing has changed after an entire regular season. Jimmy Garoppolo has been injured and oft-criticized. Trey Lance is inexperienced and the future hinges on the first-round pick. But what about the present? That is still in the abyss, even after Garoppolo’s yeomen effort in the season finale against the Rams. Regular Season Grade: C+

Seattle Seahawks

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

All good things must come to an unhappy ending. Seattle had such a tremendous run that no one saw a double-digit loss campaign on the horizon in 2021. Yet that is where the Seahawks are, and they don’t have a first-round pick … for now. Will Pete Carroll return? Will Russell Wilson be dealt for multiple high picks and players? This is a team to watch intently in the offseason. Regular Season Grade: D+

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Super Bowl champs cruised in their division. Tom Brady is still Tom Brady. Antonio Brown hasn’t changed (and is now unemployed) There were bumps in the road for the Buccaneers but they are back in the playoffs and it won’t be surprising if they find themselves winning a game or two or … in the postseason. Regular Season Grade: B+

Tennessee Titans

USAT

This team will be the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Yet it managed to lose to the Jets and Texans. How could a team that did that wind up with home-field advantage throughout the playoffs in the conference? Because they won when they had to win and were a menace to strong opponents. The Titans held their own after Derrick Henry went out. Mike Vrabel is a winner and his team follows its leader. Regular Season Grade: B+

Washington Football Team

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The season started ugly off the field and nothing changed during it. Ron Rivera deserves way better than the mess around him in Washington. A dismal season that a new name won’t change or erase. Regular Season Grade: D

