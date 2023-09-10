In final regular-season game, Sun try to balance rest with momentum for playoffs

Sep. 9—MOHEGAN — Stephanie White, a former player at Purdue and assistant coach with the Indiana Fever under the legendary Lin Dunn, used to see Dunn napping.

Now, with White in her first season as head coach with the WNBA's Connecticut Sun, she knows why with regard to Dunn's respites.

The Sun (27-12) meet the Chicago Sky at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena (NBC Sports Boston) in the final game of the 40-game regular season before beginning the playoffs Wednesday against an opponent to be determined.

Connecticut, the No. 3 seed, will open the playoffs at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mohegan Sun against whichever team ends up as the No. 6 seed. The Sun will get the first two games of the best-of-three series, with the second game scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 17 at home.

The Atlanta Dream (19-20), Minnesota Lynx (19-20) and Washington Mystics (18-21) are still battling for the 5-7 spots in the standings.

"Certainly, I think the older that I've gotten the more I've recognized that when I have the opportunity to rest, I need to do that," White said this week. "It's like, hey, I'm resting my mind and my body and then prioritizing when I'm fresh, making sure that we're watching film and we're finding ways to give us a competitive advantage.

"There's no such thing as balance. I think you find the flow. For me being reintroduced to the 'W' flow, I've said all year long that I forgot how difficult 'W' travel was. When I think about Lin Dunn and how long she did it, it makes me really respect that even more.

"I also recognize the moments when she was taking her naps and why she was doing that."

The Sun got an infusion of energy in Friday night's 76-59 win over the Fever from the return of DiJonai Carrington. Carrington, an explosive 6-foot guard, missed the previous five games with a left foot injury.

Against Indiana, Carrington played 16 minutes and finished with 10 points, six rebounds and two assists. The Sun used all nine available players for 10 minutes or more, allowing the starters some rest as the playoffs approach.

It's a delicate balance now between resting and maintaining momentum.

"I think in years past we rested and came out in playoffs and started terribly," Connecticut's Alyssa Thomas said. "You know, we lost some single-eliminations. So with the numbers that we have, we don't have that luxury just to sit and rest but at the same time you want to keep your flow. You want to continue playing good basketball and you want everyone playing at the best, peak performance when playoffs come."

"I'm, of course, the oldest one on the team so I'm a little different," said the Sun's DeWanna Bonner, 36. "I like to rest, but I also know I need a flow, as well. I want to finish the season out strong and feel good going into playoffs."

The Sun are led by Bonner with 17.7 points per game and Thomas, an MVP candidate, with 15.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists.

The Sky (17-22) are also playoff-bound, having clinched the eighth and final spot of the postseason with a 92-87 win Friday over Minnesota. Kahleah Copper scored 20 points in the victory and Marina Mabrey had 19 for Chicago.

The Sun, who set a franchise record with their 27th victory Friday, are 3-0 against the Sky this season.

