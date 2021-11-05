Final Rams-Titans injury report: Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Brown questionable for Sunday

The Rams and Titans each have some injury concerns heading into Sunday’s game at SoFi Stadium, with several starters listed as questionable or already ruled out for Week 9. On the Rams’ side, four players are listed as questionable, all of whom are starters: Robert Woods, Von Miller, Jalen Ramsey and Ernest Jones.

Sean McVay said Friday that Ramsey and Woods are expected to play, but he was less sure about Jones and Miller; he said Miller will be a game-time decision.

The Titans added A.J. Brown to their final injury report, listing him as questionable with a knee injury. He did not practice Friday, nor did tackle Taylor Lewan, who is also questionable.

Below is the full injury report for both teams.

We’ll have to wait and see if this is the week Miller makes his Rams debut after battling an ankle injury, which kept him out in Week 8 with the Broncos. Ramsey banged up his knee in practice Thursday and the Rams are being smart with him.

Sebastian Joseph-Day has already been placed on injured reserve after suffering a setback with his pec injury, which could keep him out for the rest of the season.

Matthew Stafford was limited by a back injury Friday but doesn’t have a designation for the game so he’s good to go.

