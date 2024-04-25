Final Rams mock draft: LA goes defense early, waits on offense

Over the weekend, I had the privilege of representing the Rams in draft expert Bill Carroll’s (@elevenbravo138) 10th annual Mock-a-palooza. The Mock-a-palooza employs draft experts acting as general managers for each NFL franchise. The mock was a three-day event simulating the NFL Draft, employing trades, picks and analysis with a real-time clock.

There was a major trade that shook up the first round. The Los Angeles Chargers traded the No. 5 pick to Minnesota for Picks 11, 23 and two more Day 2 picks. Minnesota would select J.J. McCarthy and the Chargers would take Dallas Turner with pick 11.

With that being said, here’s the Rams 2024 draft via the Mock-a-palooza. The first number is the round, the second number is the pick.

1.19: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

2.52: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

3.83: Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky

3.99: Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina

5.154: Dallin Holker, TE, Colorado State

5.155: Sione Vaki, S, Utah

6.196: Dwight McGlothern, CB, Arkansas

6.210: Carson Steele, RB, UCLA

6.214: Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State

6.218: Hayden Hatten, WR, Idaho

7.254: Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, Minnesota

With a first-round pick for the first time since 2016 and the Rams’ history of success when it comes to Day 2 and 3 picks, this could be gearing up to be the Rams’ best draft ever.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire