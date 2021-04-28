Final Rams 7-round mock draft: LA lands Payton Turner at 57, trades back in 3rd round

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron DaSilva
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Draft day is almost here as the first round of the big event will kick off on Thursday night in Cleveland. The Los Angeles Rams will once again be sitting out the first night, being without a first-round pick due to the Jalen Ramsey trade.

But they will join the fun on Friday night when they go on the clock at No. 57, and then again at Nos. 88 and 103 in the third round. Projecting what the Rams will do is difficult but in our final mock draft of 2021, we did our best to predict which direction Les Snead and Sean McVay will go.

Here is our seven-round mock, which includes one trade back in the third round.

57. Payton Turner, OLB, Houston

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Edge rusher may not be at the top of the Rams’ list of needs, but Turner might be too enticing to pass up at No. 57. He’s 6-foot-5 with long arms, a big frame and still the athleticism to bend on the outside when rushing the passer. He hasn’t yet reached his ceiling, either, as he should continue to develop into a well-rounded edge defender. Pairing him with Leonard Floyd would give the Rams two bookends up front who can both get to the quarterback and stop the run. Though some view him as a better fit at defensive end in a 4-3 scheme, the Rams have 4-3 elements in their system and wouldn’t have any trouble finding a spot for Turner. On first and second down, he could play outside linebacker. And in sub-packages on third, he could slide inside to defensive end. He would help replace Samson Ebukam, Michael Brockers and Morgan Fox.

100. Kendrick Green, OL, Illinois

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Rams trade: No. 88 Titans trade: Nos. 100 and 126 It might seem unwise to create a 43-pick gap between the Rams’ second- and third-round picks but by moving down, they add an extra fourth-round pick, giving them five selections in the top 150. Green is a great prospect for Los Angeles thanks to his position flexibility, projecting well as either a guard or center. In the Rams’ offense, which features a lot of outside zone runs and moving pockets, he would fit seamlessly on the interior. Ideally, he would start right away at center, but if the Rams find that he performs better at guard, they could try to move Austin Corbett back to his original spot at center. Adding Green (or any other interior offensive lineman) in the third round would be a smart move by L.A.

103. Milton Williams, DL, Louisiana Tech

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The Rams need defensive line depth for not only 2021, but also in the years to come. A’Shawn Robinson and Sebastian Joseph-Day will both be free agents in 2022 and Los Angeles doesn’t have much proven talent behind them on the depth chart. Williams can play 3-technique or defensive end where Brockers and Fox lined up, displaying impressive explosiveness and short-area quickness at Louisiana Tech for a player who’s 6-foot-3 and 284 pounds. Ideally, the Rams would add a player with better length than Williams’, but he’s likely to be a productive interior defender at the next level after shining in college.

126. D’Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Eskridge seems exactly like the type of player the Rams are looking for at wide receiver. He’s a burner with elite speed and someone who can turn a quick slant or screen into a 70-yard touchdown. Though he doesn’t necessarily check the route-running box that the Rams put a good deal of stock in, he’s an absolute playmaker who scored three touchdowns of 70-plus yards last season alone and can also contribute as a return specialist. Having met with him over video conference this offseason, the Rams have shown at least some level of interest in the Western Michigan product. And with their desire to find a dynamic returner, Eskridge can fill two spots with one pick, helping both the offense and special teams unit. In the fourth round, he’ll be tough for the Rams to pass up.

141. Zech McPhearson, CB, Texas Tech

Brian Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Remember that talk about versatility on the offensive line and defensive front? Well, it applies to the secondary, too. McPhearson can play outside or in the slot and is a sleeper in this draft class. He’s a well-rounded corner who’s willing to tackle, is good in coverage and can play both man and zone at a relatively high level. Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network recently mentioned him as a sneaky good player who could be in the mix as an early third-round pick, so getting him here in the fourth round could prove to be a steal. Jalen Ramsey will be around for a while but Troy Hill is gone, Darious Williams is on a one-year deal and David Long Jr. is unproven. Cornerback help is needed.

209. Isaiah McDuffie, LB, Boston College

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

McDuffie probably isn't the type of linebacker Rams fans have been pounding the table for, since he’s similar to what the team already has. He’s good against the run despite his athletic limitations, struggling a bit in coverage, too. But he’s someone the Rams have met with before the draft and given their lack of public interest in free-agent linebackers and the top draft prospects, don’t be surprised if they wait until late on Day 3 to take one. McDuffie isn't a Day 1 starter, but at least he would give Los Angeles another option at inside linebacker.

252. Dan Moore Jr., OT, Texas A&M

Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

With Andrew Whitworth likely eying retirement in the next year or two, the Rams need to keep turning over rocks as they search for his eventual replacement at left tackle. Moore isn't someone who will come in and start right away in the NFL, but if he were to land with the Rams, they could give him a year to develop and train as a pro before competing for a tackle spot. He must improve as a run blocker and finish his blocks better, which may be difficult for him against NFL defenders. But the potential is there in pass protection and if he doesn’t work out at tackle, he has a skill set that can also transition to guard.

Recap

Previous mock drafts

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Caleb Farley will not attend 2021 NFL draft in Cleveland after testing positive for COVID-19

    Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will not attend the 2021 NFL draft, which begins Thursday in Cleveland, after he tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Rams have talked to teams about trading back from No. 57 overall

    The Rams are interested in moving back in the second round and trade talks are ongoing.

  • George Kittle on taking a QB: John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan haven’t led us astray yet

    When the prospect of the 49ers moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo came up in February, tight end George Kittle said he thinks that Garoppolo “can lead us to another Super Bowl” and dismissed the discussion as a way to fill time during the offseason. The 49ers’ trade for the No. 3 pick made it clear [more]

  • The Latest: Rams' coach, GM do final prep for draft at home

    Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead are conducting their final draft preparations from their homes after they came into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. McVay and Snead have both tested negative ever since the close contact was discovered Monday, and they intend to be together Friday at the Rams’ draft headquarters in Malibu when the team’s first pick of the draft comes up in the second round. McVay and Snead are missing out on a couple of relaxing days at their new headquarters: The Rams have temporarily taken over an 8,800-square-foot Malibu estate with exceptional views of the Pacific Ocean.

  • Brady Sets Record Atop NFL Merch Sales, Mahomes Close Behind

    In this year’s Super Bowl, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes went head to head, with the Buccaneers’ signal caller coming out on top. And after alternating in the top two slots of the NFLPA top 50 players sales list, Brady has once again bested Mahomes. This is a record fourth time Brady has sat atop […]

  • Rams would love to keep Darious Williams in LA ‘for a long time’

    The Rams will begin discussing an extension for Darious Williams, hoping to sign him to a long-term deal at some point.

  • 2021 NFL draft tight end rankings: Florida's Kyle Pitts looks like top TE on the board

    USA TODAY Network NFL reporters break down the draft position-by-position. Here are the top tight end prospects.

  • Jets LT Mekhi Becton, top draft prospect Rashawn Slater training with Terron Armstead

    Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton and Northwestern draft prospect Rashawn Slater were spotted working out with Saints All-Pro Terron Armstead.

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Justin Fields has shocking fall in Chris Simms' mock

    This isn't going to happen.

  • Rams say Corey Bojorquez wasn’t signed to compete with Johnny Hekker

    Sean McVay and Les Snead clarified that there won't be a punting competition this summer after the Rams signed Corey Bojorquez.

  • Rose Namajunas hands Zhang Weili first UFC loss to regain strawweight title

    After she knocked out Zhang Weili with a high kick to the head to become the first woman in UFC history to regain a championship, she looked at UFC television analyst Joe Rogan and said, “I am the best.”

  • Dana White: Kamaru Usman will fight Colby Covington next

    UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman made the fourth consecutive defense of his title at UFC 261 on Saturday night. Only moments removed from the fight, UFC president Dana White reiterated that Colby Covington would be next for the champ. Usman's win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 was a rematch. Now, he's tasked with another rematch in Covington. "The fight between him and Colby Covington is one of the greatest fights I've ever seen. Those two stood in there toe to toe, blasting each until Colby went down with a broken jaw," White said at the UFC 261 post-fight press conference. "The clear cut guy right now [for Usman] is Colby. We'll see how all these other things play out for the next contender, but there's no doubt that Colby Covington is the next guy." Covington was in attendance at UFC 261, never wasting a moment to put Usman down and calling Masvidal a "journeyman," discounting him as a worthy challenger. And though he lost to Usman in their first fight, Covington discredited Usman's victory over him too. “I’m going to take him down into deep waters. I’m going to take him down and I’m going to finish him. There are no more fake nut shots next time," said Covington. "I have new coaches now. I have a new team behind me. Before, there was so much drama at my old gym. People were screaming at me. I couldn’t get my training time in," he continued. “What has to go different is I have to put a higher pace on him next time. I didn’t put enough pace on him last time and just keep my hands up. I know I’m going to get my hand raised when I fight him.” For his part, Usman wasn't quick to jump at a rematch with Covington or any other fight when prodded at the post-fight press conference. His lone commitment was to spending some quality time with his daughter, whom he was away from for several weeks to train for the Masvidal fight. Dana White tweets video of Chris Weidman’s fight-ending leg snap Dana White: Kamaru Usman is one of the greatest ever (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Luka Doncic with a buzzer beater vs the Los Angeles Lakers

    Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) with a buzzer beater vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 04/24/2021

  • OG Anunoby with a buzzer beater vs the Brooklyn Nets

    OG Anunoby (Toronto Raptors) with a buzzer beater vs the Brooklyn Nets, 04/27/2021

  • Valentina Shevchenko won’t pick next challenger after fifth UFC title defense

    Valentina Shevchenko continued to prove herself as one of the most dominant champions in women's MMA history Saturday.

  • Detroit Lions' Taylor Decker says he won't get COVID-19 vaccine shot: 'I have my reasons'

    For Detroit Lions, the COVID-19 vaccine is a personal choice, even as the NFL encourages shots. Alex Anzalone said he will receive his second in May

  • Froton's First Round NFL Mock Draft

    Eric Froton predicts how he thinks the first round of the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft will play out. (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Jerry Jones on Sean Lee’s future with Cowboys: ‘It’s just starting’

    The veteran linebacker has hung up his cleats, but Lee's boss hopes to keep him in the Dallas fold and alluded to his future as a coach.

  • Rock-bottom Celtics show little desire to change their maddening ways

    There have been some rough losses in this disappointing season for the Celtics, but Tuesday night's setback at home against the Thunder was a new low. Chris Forsberg doesn't see much changing their fortunes over the final 10 games.

  • Matt Maiocco: I think 49ers want to get Jimmy Garoppolo deal done in next few days

    Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area says he thinks the 49ers want to trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the next few days, and he explains why the Patriots are one of the teams that could make that happen.