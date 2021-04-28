Final Rams 7-round mock draft: LA lands Payton Turner at 57, trades back in 3rd round

Draft day is almost here as the first round of the big event will kick off on Thursday night in Cleveland. The Los Angeles Rams will once again be sitting out the first night, being without a first-round pick due to the Jalen Ramsey trade.

But they will join the fun on Friday night when they go on the clock at No. 57, and then again at Nos. 88 and 103 in the third round. Projecting what the Rams will do is difficult but in our final mock draft of 2021, we did our best to predict which direction Les Snead and Sean McVay will go.

Here is our seven-round mock, which includes one trade back in the third round.

57. Payton Turner, OLB, Houston

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Edge rusher may not be at the top of the Rams’ list of needs, but Turner might be too enticing to pass up at No. 57. He’s 6-foot-5 with long arms, a big frame and still the athleticism to bend on the outside when rushing the passer. He hasn’t yet reached his ceiling, either, as he should continue to develop into a well-rounded edge defender. Pairing him with Leonard Floyd would give the Rams two bookends up front who can both get to the quarterback and stop the run. Though some view him as a better fit at defensive end in a 4-3 scheme, the Rams have 4-3 elements in their system and wouldn’t have any trouble finding a spot for Turner. On first and second down, he could play outside linebacker. And in sub-packages on third, he could slide inside to defensive end. He would help replace Samson Ebukam, Michael Brockers and Morgan Fox.

100. Kendrick Green, OL, Illinois

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Rams trade: No. 88 Titans trade: Nos. 100 and 126 It might seem unwise to create a 43-pick gap between the Rams’ second- and third-round picks but by moving down, they add an extra fourth-round pick, giving them five selections in the top 150. Green is a great prospect for Los Angeles thanks to his position flexibility, projecting well as either a guard or center. In the Rams’ offense, which features a lot of outside zone runs and moving pockets, he would fit seamlessly on the interior. Ideally, he would start right away at center, but if the Rams find that he performs better at guard, they could try to move Austin Corbett back to his original spot at center. Adding Green (or any other interior offensive lineman) in the third round would be a smart move by L.A.

103. Milton Williams, DL, Louisiana Tech

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The Rams need defensive line depth for not only 2021, but also in the years to come. A’Shawn Robinson and Sebastian Joseph-Day will both be free agents in 2022 and Los Angeles doesn’t have much proven talent behind them on the depth chart. Williams can play 3-technique or defensive end where Brockers and Fox lined up, displaying impressive explosiveness and short-area quickness at Louisiana Tech for a player who’s 6-foot-3 and 284 pounds. Ideally, the Rams would add a player with better length than Williams’, but he’s likely to be a productive interior defender at the next level after shining in college.

126. D’Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Eskridge seems exactly like the type of player the Rams are looking for at wide receiver. He’s a burner with elite speed and someone who can turn a quick slant or screen into a 70-yard touchdown. Though he doesn’t necessarily check the route-running box that the Rams put a good deal of stock in, he’s an absolute playmaker who scored three touchdowns of 70-plus yards last season alone and can also contribute as a return specialist. Having met with him over video conference this offseason, the Rams have shown at least some level of interest in the Western Michigan product. And with their desire to find a dynamic returner, Eskridge can fill two spots with one pick, helping both the offense and special teams unit. In the fourth round, he’ll be tough for the Rams to pass up.

141. Zech McPhearson, CB, Texas Tech

Brian Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Remember that talk about versatility on the offensive line and defensive front? Well, it applies to the secondary, too. McPhearson can play outside or in the slot and is a sleeper in this draft class. He’s a well-rounded corner who’s willing to tackle, is good in coverage and can play both man and zone at a relatively high level. Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network recently mentioned him as a sneaky good player who could be in the mix as an early third-round pick, so getting him here in the fourth round could prove to be a steal. Jalen Ramsey will be around for a while but Troy Hill is gone, Darious Williams is on a one-year deal and David Long Jr. is unproven. Cornerback help is needed.

209. Isaiah McDuffie, LB, Boston College

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

McDuffie probably isn't the type of linebacker Rams fans have been pounding the table for, since he’s similar to what the team already has. He’s good against the run despite his athletic limitations, struggling a bit in coverage, too. But he’s someone the Rams have met with before the draft and given their lack of public interest in free-agent linebackers and the top draft prospects, don’t be surprised if they wait until late on Day 3 to take one. McDuffie isn't a Day 1 starter, but at least he would give Los Angeles another option at inside linebacker.

252. Dan Moore Jr., OT, Texas A&M

Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

With Andrew Whitworth likely eying retirement in the next year or two, the Rams need to keep turning over rocks as they search for his eventual replacement at left tackle. Moore isn't someone who will come in and start right away in the NFL, but if he were to land with the Rams, they could give him a year to develop and train as a pro before competing for a tackle spot. He must improve as a run blocker and finish his blocks better, which may be difficult for him against NFL defenders. But the potential is there in pass protection and if he doesn’t work out at tackle, he has a skill set that can also transition to guard.

