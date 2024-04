Final Raiders 2024 NFL mock draft roundup

The draft is just a day away. Which means it’s time to round up all the mock drafts one final time to see what the consensus thinks about who the Raiders will pick.

For this, I went back through more than a month of mock drafts for over 100 mock drafts. Most of the selections here are at 13. But several have the Raiders trading up before making their pick and at least one has them trading down before making their pick.

Either way, here are those selections:

Most picked players: Michael Penix Jr (20), Terrion Arnold (20), Taliese Fuaga (14), Olumuyiwa Fashanu (10), JJ McCarthy (8), Quinyon Mitchell (8), JC Latham (6), Troy Fautanu (3), Laiatu Latu (3), Rome Odunze (2), Brock Bowers (2)

Picks by position: Tackle (34), Quarterback (29), Cornerback (28), Edge rusher (5), Wide Receiver (3), Tight end (2)

Offense: 68

Defense: 33

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire