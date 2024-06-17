Final Quarter feature: William Land Golf Course turns 100 years old

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – William Land Golf Course is the oldest golf course in Sacramento, opening to the public on May 25th, 1924.

That means it is now 100 years old.

“I think it’s lasted because of its location,” says Curt David, the course’s head golf professional and general manager. “If you haven’t been out here to William Land Golf Course, it is one of the most unique spots you’ll ever find.”

It is in the middle of a park, and it is nine holes. Apparently, it was always planned as a nine-hole golf course.

“Yeah, my understanding was there wasn’t talk for 18,” said David. “We sit on about 65 acres, I believe somewhere around 160-170 for the whole park. Obviously, the park has the zoo, Fairytale Town, baseball fields, soccer fields, picnic areas. So it was just fit in here for nine holes, I believe, originally.”

Nine holes were plenty for Al Geiberger.

Winner of the 1966 PGA Championship, Geiberger was the first golfer on the PGA Tour to shoot a round of 59.

“And this was his childhood course,” smiled David. “Grew up right down the street, played here as a junior. I believe he just lived a couple of blocks from the park.”

The park, like the golf course, is named in honor of William Land. A businessman, Land was the mayor of Sacramento in 1898.

“He bequeathed this entire park to the city,” said David. “And I think he’d be tremendously proud of the way this facility in particular, and the park in general, has matured.

“We want to upgrade the facility. We want to do some renovation and facelifts. Tees, greens, fairways…really a facelift for the next 100 years out here.”

