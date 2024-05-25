Final Quarter feature: Tamea Crear

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – Tamea Crear is only a freshman, but she is already a section champion.

“When I started making it to my first Junior Olympics, I think that was in Sacramento, like three years ago? And I just realized that I was pretty good if I made it this far,” said Crear.

Now, the daughter of two-time Olympic medalist Mark Crear has made it to the state championships.

Crear, who is representing St. Mary’s High School in Stockton, qualified in the girls 100 meter dash.

“It means a lot,” she said. “It’s kinda nerve-wracking because there will be people bigger than me up there, but I know I am capable of doing it.”

The proof is on her bedroom walls, which are filled with medals. Tamea Crear has been running competitively since she was about nine or ten years old.

“Man, I’m truly proud of Tamea, just because it’s always that pressure. Are you going to follow in the footsteps of your father, or whoever is the athlete in this case?” said Mark Crear. “And I don’t have any desire for her to follow my footsteps. I just tell her, whatever she does, I want her to do it to the best of her abilities…and it’s her work ethic. That’s what I’m most proud of.”

“He knew I was gonna be good once I got older,” adds Tamea Crear. “And it shows now, so.”

