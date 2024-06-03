Final Quarter feature: Sacramento State men’s basketball team heads to Australia

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – It is not often that you will find a college basketball team practicing in late May. However, there is a reason why Sacramento State is on the court right now.

“Yeah, we’ve been thinking about it for at least the last six months,” said interim head coach Michael Czepil. “It was a good summer for us to do it, we have a few new players coming in and we haven’t done a foreign tour here in awhile.”

That changes later this week when the Hornets head to Australia for eleven days. The team will visit Sydney, the Gold Coast and Melbourne.

“I’m looking forward to showing some of the guys our culture, showing them around, showing them how we do things in Australia,” said sophomore center Bowyn Beatty, who is from Canberra. “They are all buzzing to see a kangaroo, hopefully a koala or something like that.”

Beatty is one of five players at Sacramento State, along with Czepil, from Australia.

“Two of the other teammates, I played against them in Australia. I sort of knew about the other two before they came here,” said Beatty. “It’s really cool just to see the Australians come in, we kinda jell together and we get better at the end of the day.”

And basketball is a big part of this trip; Sacramento State will play four games in Australia.

“It’ll be good competition. The one thing with international basketball is it is physical,” says Czepil. “So it’ll be a good introduction for the new guys into the physicality that you would probably get in a conference game in February or in March.”

Adds Alex Kovatchev, a sophomore guard from Perth, “Obviously, we don’t have the NBA in Australia, so having the Sacramento Kings here is a big thing.

“Really happy to go back home, see my family for a bit. Play in front of my friends and family, obviously.”

